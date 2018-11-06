BOWLING
PLA-MOR LANES
PLA-MOR FRIDAYS
Team: Meitners 2357 (809)
Individual: Carson Reider 657, Jacob Mattison 563, Hannah Baker 486, Destiny Vinson 476
PLA-MOR REBELS
Team: Generation XXX 2384 (789)
Individual: Evan Geiwitz 634, Matthew Dunnum 630, Anna Callan 569, Mara Geiwitz 561
