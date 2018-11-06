BOWLING

PLA-MOR LANES

PLA-MOR FRIDAYS

Team: Meitners 2357 (809)

Individual: Carson Reider 657, Jacob Mattison 563, Hannah Baker 486, Destiny Vinson 476

PLA-MOR REBELS

Team: Generation XXX 2384 (789)

Individual: Evan Geiwitz 634, Matthew Dunnum 630, Anna Callan 569, Mara Geiwitz 561

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.