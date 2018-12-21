BOWLING

PLA-MOR LANES

PLA-MOR MIXED LEAGUE

Individual: Danielle Bahls 396, Jonah Gates 346, Alexis Randall 346, Tristan Strong 335

PLA-MOR FRIDAYS

Team: Meitners 2329 (797)

Individual: Jacob Mattison 560, Lucas Martine 495, Hannah Baker 387, Anna Hoffman 377

PLA-MOR REBELS

Team: Generation XXX 2452 (855)

Individual: Matthew Dunnum 700, Zach Hanson 677, Evan Geiwitz 644, Kayla Callen 596, Mara Geiwitz 586, Anna Callen 546

COULEE GOLF BOWL

TGI FRIDAY

Team: The Misfits 2870 (1049)

Individual: Brad Schaller 722 (248), Tim Jirsa 682, Randy Blumentritt 653, Tony Benson 638.

SUNDOWNERS

Team: Holmen Meat Market 2775, Hillbilly’s (980)

Individual: Kyle Jirsa 660, Jason Oliver 657, Todd Dale 647, Dang Lor 633, Dave Berger (276)

TRI CITY

Team: Lenny’s Shoe Repair 3399 (1166)

Individual: Patrick O’Rourke 667, John Theisen 649, Mark Eagy 613, Todd Benz 598, Dennis Burnikel 244

HAPPY HOUR

Team: DSG 1927 (677)

Individual: Emily Hanson 554 (199), Kim Yehle 493, Linda Neumeister 487, Kim Rochester 471

SWEET ROLLERS

Team: Cinnamon Buns 2268 (777)

Individual: Pat Clements 533, Sally Ruud 505, Jean Waraxa 495, Sharon Mahlum 484

SOUTH LANES

LADIES GEM

Team: Topaz 1293 (456)

Individual: Sharon DeCicco 513, Pab Gabrielson 468, Cindy Schneider 447, Arlene Smith 445

TRANE NUT

Team: Walnuts 2969, Halfnuts (1060)

Individual: Nick Wetzel 756 (300), Bob Rask 685, Chuck Moore 675, Mike Kendhammer 668

SOUTH LANES ALL STAR LEAGUE

Team: Root River Racing 2652 (930)

Individual: Dave Coon 778 (299), Randy Strangstalien 732, Geno Arentz 715, Tony Cox 713, Linzi Mills 651, Hanna Jirsa 618, Julie Moldenhauer 612

