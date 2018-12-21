BOWLING
PLA-MOR LANES
PLA-MOR MIXED LEAGUE
Individual: Danielle Bahls 396, Jonah Gates 346, Alexis Randall 346, Tristan Strong 335
PLA-MOR FRIDAYS
Team: Meitners 2329 (797)
Individual: Jacob Mattison 560, Lucas Martine 495, Hannah Baker 387, Anna Hoffman 377
PLA-MOR REBELS
Team: Generation XXX 2452 (855)
Individual: Matthew Dunnum 700, Zach Hanson 677, Evan Geiwitz 644, Kayla Callen 596, Mara Geiwitz 586, Anna Callen 546
COULEE GOLF BOWL
TGI FRIDAY
Team: The Misfits 2870 (1049)
Individual: Brad Schaller 722 (248), Tim Jirsa 682, Randy Blumentritt 653, Tony Benson 638.
SUNDOWNERS
Team: Holmen Meat Market 2775, Hillbilly’s (980)
Individual: Kyle Jirsa 660, Jason Oliver 657, Todd Dale 647, Dang Lor 633, Dave Berger (276)
TRI CITY
Team: Lenny’s Shoe Repair 3399 (1166)
Individual: Patrick O’Rourke 667, John Theisen 649, Mark Eagy 613, Todd Benz 598, Dennis Burnikel 244
HAPPY HOUR
Team: DSG 1927 (677)
Individual: Emily Hanson 554 (199), Kim Yehle 493, Linda Neumeister 487, Kim Rochester 471
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Cinnamon Buns 2268 (777)
Individual: Pat Clements 533, Sally Ruud 505, Jean Waraxa 495, Sharon Mahlum 484
SOUTH LANES
LADIES GEM
Team: Topaz 1293 (456)
Individual: Sharon DeCicco 513, Pab Gabrielson 468, Cindy Schneider 447, Arlene Smith 445
TRANE NUT
Team: Walnuts 2969, Halfnuts (1060)
Individual: Nick Wetzel 756 (300), Bob Rask 685, Chuck Moore 675, Mike Kendhammer 668
SOUTH LANES ALL STAR LEAGUE
Team: Root River Racing 2652 (930)
Individual: Dave Coon 778 (299), Randy Strangstalien 732, Geno Arentz 715, Tony Cox 713, Linzi Mills 651, Hanna Jirsa 618, Julie Moldenhauer 612
