BOWLING
ALL STAR LANES
KUL LEAGUE
Team: Chasing dreams 1977 (688)
Individual: Kevin Sosalla 694, Terry Priebe 683 (269), Brandon Welke 672, Joel Ziehme 648.
RIVER CITY
Team: Old Timers 2914 (993)
Individual: Tim Sire 683 (260), Rick Verterse 610, Jordan Podella 606, Scott Pataska 601.
PLA-MOR LANES
CLASSIC
Team: Nicholas J’s Bombers 2597, Pla-Mor Lanes (961)
Individual: Terry McKinney 738 (280), Don Luce 729, Adam Oyer 712, Nick Heilman 709, Kelsie Krueger 481, Jennifer Peterson 457.
KINGS & QUEENS
Team: Hungry Peddler 2439, Dahl Auto (887)
Individual: Chelsie Kraus 712 (268), Shawn Larson 679, Dan Soller 664, Hanna Jirsa 627, Barb Jirsa 611.
SOUTH LANES
MEN’S VALLEY
Team: Barrel Inn 2800 (981)
Individual: Kurt Peterson 749, Steve Brown 732, Steve Albrechtson 652, Orlin Ihle 632.
MERCHANTS
Team: Fishes 2712, Ad Aids (928)
Individual: Tyler Kerska 776, chuck Moore 707, Clay Nelson 658, Steve Ellison 657.
LADIES GEM
Team: Rhinestones 1370 (489)
Individual: Arlene Smith 469, Cindy Schneider 455, Sharon Gilbertson 415, Pam Gabrielson 414.
TRANE NUT LEAGUE
Team: Halfnuts 2960 (1054)
Individual: Nick Wetzel 689, Chuck Moore 662, Sue Moore 646
SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR LEAGUE
Team: Nicholas J's 2792, Root River Racing (952)
Individual: Andy Mills 795, Steve Langer 740, Paul Heilman 739, Dan Manke 734 (300), Randy Strangstalien 713, Nick Wetzel 717, Nick Heilman 708
COULEE GOLF BOWL
TGI FRIDAY
Team: The Misfits 2847, Valley Machining (1028)
Individual: Brad Schaller 745 (267), Mark Eagy 703 (256), Tim Jirsa 702 (225), Randy Blumentritt 691
TRI CITY
Team: Flipside 3400 (1172)
Individual: John Theisen 716 (254), Matt Lehmann 675, Greg Yahnke 632, Dave Horman 621
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Cinnamon Buns 2182 (760)
Individual: Diane Shuda 516, Jean Waraxa 513, Kathy O'Driscoll 483, Sally Ruud 474, Pat Schmidt (190)
SUNDOWNERS
Team: Metallics 2901, Brother's (1020)
Individual: Mark Eagy 745 (257), Jason Oliver 671, Rich Fischer 663, Dave Berger 627
