Team: Chasing dreams 1977 (688)

Individual: Kevin Sosalla 694, Terry Priebe 683 (269), Brandon Welke 672, Joel Ziehme 648.

RIVER CITY

Team: Old Timers 2914 (993)

Individual: Tim Sire 683 (260), Rick Verterse 610, Jordan Podella 606, Scott Pataska 601.

PLA-MOR LANES

CLASSIC

Team: Nicholas J’s Bombers 2597, Pla-Mor Lanes (961)

Individual: Terry McKinney 738 (280), Don Luce 729, Adam Oyer 712, Nick Heilman 709, Kelsie Krueger 481, Jennifer Peterson 457.

KINGS & QUEENS

Team: Hungry Peddler 2439, Dahl Auto (887)

Individual: Chelsie Kraus 712 (268), Shawn Larson 679, Dan Soller 664, Hanna Jirsa 627, Barb Jirsa 611.

SOUTH LANES

MEN’S VALLEY

Team: Barrel Inn 2800 (981)

Individual: Kurt Peterson 749, Steve Brown 732, Steve Albrechtson 652, Orlin Ihle 632.

MERCHANTS

Team: Fishes 2712, Ad Aids (928)

Individual: Tyler Kerska 776, chuck Moore 707, Clay Nelson 658, Steve Ellison 657.

LADIES GEM

Team: Rhinestones 1370 (489)

Individual: Arlene Smith 469, Cindy Schneider 455, Sharon Gilbertson 415, Pam Gabrielson 414.

TRANE NUT LEAGUE

Team: Halfnuts 2960 (1054)

Individual: Nick Wetzel 689, Chuck Moore 662, Sue Moore 646

SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR LEAGUE

Team: Nicholas J's 2792, Root River Racing (952)

Individual: Andy Mills 795, Steve Langer 740, Paul Heilman 739, Dan Manke 734 (300), Randy Strangstalien 713, Nick Wetzel 717, Nick Heilman 708

COULEE GOLF BOWL

TGI FRIDAY

Team: The Misfits 2847, Valley Machining (1028)

Individual: Brad Schaller 745 (267), Mark Eagy 703 (256), Tim Jirsa 702 (225), Randy Blumentritt 691

TRI CITY

Team: Flipside 3400 (1172)

Individual: John Theisen 716 (254), Matt Lehmann 675, Greg Yahnke 632, Dave Horman 621

SWEET ROLLERS

Team: Cinnamon Buns 2182 (760)

Individual: Diane Shuda 516, Jean Waraxa 513, Kathy O'Driscoll 483, Sally Ruud 474, Pat Schmidt (190)

SUNDOWNERS

Team: Metallics 2901, Brother's (1020)

Individual: Mark Eagy 745 (257), Jason Oliver 671, Rich Fischer 663, Dave Berger 627

