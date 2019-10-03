{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

UNWINDERS

Team: Noffke 1695 (586)

Individual: Roseann Brown 469 (189), Karen Barbe 449, Kristin Oyer 447, Jenna Kindschy 412.

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2692 (998)

Individual: Doug Zumach 719 (279), Jeff Freund 670, Joe Jensen 661, David Abts 660.

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Robinson Transfer 2299, Woo Hoo 829

Individual: Diane Shuda 544 (214), Jean Waxara 543, Mary Linden 496, Lynn Hermann 486.

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: Quality Foam 1738 (612)

Individual: Mandy Dawson 518, Kris Tock 484, Pat Clements 482 (186), Jen Odom 473.

HAPPY HOUR

Team: Sam's 1862 (640)

Individual: Emily Hanson 518 (198), Tami Sullivan 509, Courtney Phingsten 488, Sue Kelley 485.

SWEET ROLLERS

Team: Sugar Babes 2263, Apple Fritters 804

Individual: Diane Shuda 499, Sally Ruud 498, Jean Waraxa 496 (205), Lynette Pederson 490.

