BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
UNWINDERS
Team: Noffke 1695 (586)
Individual: Roseann Brown 469 (189), Karen Barbe 449, Kristin Oyer 447, Jenna Kindschy 412.
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2692 (998)
Individual: Doug Zumach 719 (279), Jeff Freund 670, Joe Jensen 661, David Abts 660.
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Robinson Transfer 2299, Woo Hoo 829
Individual: Diane Shuda 544 (214), Jean Waxara 543, Mary Linden 496, Lynn Hermann 486.
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Quality Foam 1738 (612)
Individual: Mandy Dawson 518, Kris Tock 484, Pat Clements 482 (186), Jen Odom 473.
HAPPY HOUR
Team: Sam's 1862 (640)
Individual: Emily Hanson 518 (198), Tami Sullivan 509, Courtney Phingsten 488, Sue Kelley 485.
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Sugar Babes 2263, Apple Fritters 804
Individual: Diane Shuda 499, Sally Ruud 498, Jean Waraxa 496 (205), Lynette Pederson 490.
