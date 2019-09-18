BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Sew and Sew Sisters 2174 (788)
Individual: Kathy Snyder 572, Jean Waraxa 512, Patti Malotky 494, Lynn Hermann 489 (203)
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Quality Foam 1811 (646)
Individual: Mandy Dawson 522 (202), Olivia Beeskau 481, Jena Oeltjen 467, Mary Koblitz 447
UNWINDERS
Team: Split Ends 1618 (585)
Individual: Jill Veitz 452 (175), Kristin Oyer 445, Deb Stowers 430, Lauri Ford 389
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Jon & Tina's Team 2791 (1036)
Individual: Jerry Glentz 716 (259), Kevin Sosalla 686, Kevin Schueller 666, Tony Mueller 660, Courtney Nelson 626 (236)
