agate

Bowling

  • 0

Local

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

UNWINDERS

Team: Noffke 1629 (594)

Individual: Karen Sampson 457, Kristin Oyer 447, Becky Misch 442, Lauri Ford 432, Roseann Brown 173.

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Kwik Trip 2344 (877)

Individual: Jacob Dunnum 693 (247), Lucas Wavra 642, Warren Johnson 640, Kevin Sosalla 619.

BOWLERETTES

Team: Quality Foam 1630 (573)

Individual: Pat Clements 496 (179), Tracy Smith 432, Melissa Graff 424, Katie Duckworth 421.

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Ant’s Complete Pest Control 1689 (615)

Individual: Mackenzie Schultz 585, Kady Antony 554 (220), Lynn Hermann 466, Lisa Johnson 444.

Baseball

MLB

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Tampa Bay 98 60 .620 —

New York 90 68 .570 8

Boston 89 69 .563 9

Toronto 88 70 .557 10

Baltimore 51 107 .323 47

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Chicago 91 68 .572 —

Cleveland 77 81 .487 13½

Detroit 75 83 .475 15½

Kansas City 73 85 .462 17½

Minnesota 71 87 .449 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 92 66 .582 —

Seattle 89 70 .560 3½

Oakland 85 74 .535 7½

Los Angeles 75 84 .472 17½

Texas 59 100 .371 33½

Wednesday’s results

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 6, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Thursday’s results

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6

Boston at Baltimore, (n)

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, (n)

Tampa Bay at Houston, (n)

Detroit at Minnesota, (n)

Cleveland at Kansas City, (n)

Friday’s games

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 4-7) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 85 72 .541 —

Philadelphia 81 77 .513 4½

New York 75 83 .475 10½

Miami 65 93 .411 20½

Washington 65 94 .409 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 95 64 .597 —

y-St. Louis 89 70 .560 6

Cincinnati 82 77 .516 13

Chicago 68 90 .430 26½

Pittsburgh 59 99 .373 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-San Francisco 104 54 .658 —

z-Los Angeles 102 56 .646 2

San Diego 78 80 .494 26

Colorado 73 85 .462 31

Arizona 50 108 .316 54

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday’s results

Colorado 10, Washington 5

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9

Thursday’s results

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, (n)

Miami at N.Y. Mets, (n)

Philadelphia at Atlanta, (n)

Arizona at San Francisco, (n)

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Friday’s games

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-8), 5:35 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 9-14), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 8-12) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-8), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

