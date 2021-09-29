Local
BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
UNWINDERS
Team: Noffke 1629 (594)
Individual: Karen Sampson 457, Kristin Oyer 447, Becky Misch 442, Lauri Ford 432, Roseann Brown 173.
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Kwik Trip 2344 (877)
Individual: Jacob Dunnum 693 (247), Lucas Wavra 642, Warren Johnson 640, Kevin Sosalla 619.
BOWLERETTES
Team: Quality Foam 1630 (573)
Individual: Pat Clements 496 (179), Tracy Smith 432, Melissa Graff 424, Katie Duckworth 421.
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Ant’s Complete Pest Control 1689 (615)
Individual: Mackenzie Schultz 585, Kady Antony 554 (220), Lynn Hermann 466, Lisa Johnson 444.
Baseball
MLB
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 98 60 .620 —
New York 90 68 .570 8
Boston 89 69 .563 9
Toronto 88 70 .557 10
Baltimore 51 107 .323 47
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 91 68 .572 —
Cleveland 77 81 .487 13½
Detroit 75 83 .475 15½
Kansas City 73 85 .462 17½
Minnesota 71 87 .449 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 92 66 .582 —
Seattle 89 70 .560 3½
Oakland 85 74 .535 7½
Los Angeles 75 84 .472 17½
Texas 59 100 .371 33½
Wednesday’s results
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Boston 6, Baltimore 0
Minnesota 5, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1
Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Thursday’s results
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6
Boston at Baltimore, (n)
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, (n)
Tampa Bay at Houston, (n)
Detroit at Minnesota, (n)
Cleveland at Kansas City, (n)
Friday’s games
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 4-7) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 85 72 .541 —
Philadelphia 81 77 .513 4½
New York 75 83 .475 10½
Miami 65 93 .411 20½
Washington 65 94 .409 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 95 64 .597 —
y-St. Louis 89 70 .560 6
Cincinnati 82 77 .516 13
Chicago 68 90 .430 26½
Pittsburgh 59 99 .373 35½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 104 54 .658 —
z-Los Angeles 102 56 .646 2
San Diego 78 80 .494 26
Colorado 73 85 .462 31
Arizona 50 108 .316 54
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday’s results
Colorado 10, Washington 5
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1
San Francisco 1, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9
Thursday’s results
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, (n)
Miami at N.Y. Mets, (n)
Philadelphia at Atlanta, (n)
Arizona at San Francisco, (n)
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Friday’s games
Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-8), 5:35 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 9-14), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 8-12) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-8), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.