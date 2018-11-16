BOWLING
SOUTH LANES
TRANE NUT LEAGUE
Team: Halfnuts 3056 (1066)
Individual: Jim Woxland 712, Brian Sullivan 606 (278), Jason Hollister 686, Chuck Moore 686, Sue Moore 609
SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR
Team: Nicholas J's 2835 (988)
Individual: Andy Mills 801, Scott Dunnum 730, Randy Strangstalien 728, Steve Ness 723, Nick Heilman 716, Mike Linden 715, Nick Wetzel 708, Linzi Mills 654
COULEE GOLF BOWL
SUNDOWNERS LEAGUE
Team: Slackers 2804, Metallics (982)
Individual: Todd Dale 731 (250), George Schmidt 660, Keith Tweten 630, Mark Eagy 621
TRI CITY
Team: Angry's Way Out 3249 (1212)
Individual: Lee Deal 640, John Theisen 627, Jeff Hoeth 608, Bryan Miller 603 (255)
