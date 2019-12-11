BOWLING
ALL STAR
MISSISSIPPI
Team: Bowling Babes 2258 (852)
Individual: Courtney Nelson 659 (244), J. Gilbertson 532, Laura Cunhiffe 517, Michelle Cook 517.
BIG RIVER
Team: Four Gables B&B 2998 (1017)
Individual: Jordan Podella 750, Jim Waxland 730, Maria Miller 707 (268), Clay Nelson 701.
PLA-MOR
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Cereals 1429, Hash Browns 531
Individual: Barb Theis 532, Connie Garson 531 (212), Cary Christianson 503, Rita Myers 457.
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Rocky's Supper Club 2269 (805)
Individual: Lynn Lenz 710 (257), Courtney Nelson 625, Jenna Forsythe 538, Jenny Kneeland 533.
SOUTH LANES
MONDAY SOUTH LANES
Team: Kuehn's 3476
Individual: Chad Feyen 747, Jason Martin 698, Derek Swygman 643, Dennis Bissen 632.
THIRD SHIFTERS
Individual: Randy Blumentritt 698, Jack Kaminski 677, Ray Ferguson 641, Mike Stellick 537.
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Team: Midwest Dental 1423
Individual: Kelli Holliday 546, Shari Holliday 517, Barb Gile 474, Angela Schams 464.