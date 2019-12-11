You are the owner of this article.
Bowling
BOWLING

ALL STAR

MISSISSIPPI

Team: Bowling Babes 2258 (852)

Individual: Courtney Nelson 659 (244), J. Gilbertson 532, Laura Cunhiffe 517, Michelle Cook 517.

BIG RIVER

Team: Four Gables B&B 2998 (1017)

Individual: Jordan Podella 750, Jim Waxland 730, Maria Miller 707 (268), Clay Nelson 701.

PLA-MOR

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Cereals 1429, Hash Browns 531

Individual: Barb Theis 532, Connie Garson 531 (212), Cary Christianson 503, Rita Myers 457.

LADIES TWILITE

Team: Rocky's Supper Club 2269 (805)

Individual: Lynn Lenz 710 (257), Courtney Nelson 625, Jenna Forsythe 538, Jenny Kneeland 533.

SOUTH LANES

MONDAY SOUTH LANES

Team: Kuehn's 3476

Individual: Chad Feyen 747, Jason Martin 698, Derek Swygman 643, Dennis Bissen 632.

THIRD SHIFTERS

Individual: Randy Blumentritt 698, Jack Kaminski 677, Ray Ferguson 641, Mike Stellick 537.

LADIES SOUTH LANES

Team: Midwest Dental 1423

Individual: Kelli Holliday 546, Shari Holliday 517, Barb Gile 474, Angela Schams 464.

