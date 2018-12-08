BOWLING

ALL STAR LANES

ROWBOAT

Team: Just One More 2569, Here 4 Beer (923)

Individual: Greg Ziehme 724 (268), Dean Deick 712, Jason Abraham 707, Joe Kostuchowski 681, Matt Kiser (268)

WINGDAMMERS

Team: Dunns Accounting 2866 (1025)

Individual: Adam Oyer 756 (279), Steve Langer 744, Jason Abraham 706, Matt Bell 679

PLA-MOR LANES

PLA-MOR MERCHANTS

Team: Abts Computer 2172 (793)

Individual: Alex Powell 748, Joe Jensen 705 (299), Bobbie Grubb 605, Raven Haas 521

AFTER FIVE

Team: Shady Ladies 1800 (635)

Individual: Judy Cobb 506 (206), Karen Jansky 486, Gretchen Reinsvold 470, Mary Beal 448

TAVERN

Team: The Driftless Gobblers 3364 (1204)

Individual: Todd Boettcher 698 (268), Mike Wagoner 662, Bret Mitchell 659, Jon Ness 653

BANGOR LANES

FRIDAY ROLLERS

Individual: Ryan Tenner 673, Ray Greene 662, Stephanie Tollefson 470, Penny Greene 417

EWES AND RAMS

Individual: Barry McDonald 606, Corne Klos 591, Sandi Johnson 479, Lisa Beron 448

CLASSIC

Team: Ray’s Barber Shop 2580 (877)

Individual: Nick Johnson 654 (237), Randy Tenner 622, Chris Doszak 617, Tom Langrehr 608

AMERICAN

Team: Mobile Medical 2608, Bangor Lanes (918)

Individual: Bryant LeJeune 664, Dave Steiger 662, Matt Garves 650, Ryan Tenner 621

WEDNESDAY NIGHT LADIES

Team: Hannah’s Girls 2545 (900)

Individual: Jeri Wittmershaus 766 (276), Kathy Solberg 605, Tracy Shendel 566, April Elliott 528, Staci Tenner 528

NATIONAL

Team: Overtime Pub 2624 (909)

Individual: Cole Brenstein 720 (300), Mark Elliott 711, Randy Tenner 709, Ben Hesselberg 639

NATIONAL

Team: Augie's Bar 2717, Paul’s HT (927)

Individual: Ryan Tenner 741 (259), Randy Tenner 699, Nate Reetz 651, Troy Severson 605

MERRY MIXERS

Individual: Ryan Tenner 657, Terry Beron 560, Kristen Small 488, Julie Tenner 473

CLASSIC

Team: Tractor Central 2571 (952)

Individual: Stan Dwyer 652 (245), Ryan Tenner 642, Ken Thielker 596, Corne Klos 585

AMERICAN

Team: Bangor Lanes 2681, Brenengen Auto (922)

Individual: Ryan Tenner 713, Jeff Heuer 678, Stan Dwyer 659 (258), Matt Garves 647

NATIONAL

Team: Paul’s HT/AC 2588 (930)

Individual: Nate Reetz 717, Tony Kaiser 691 (256), Jesse Kassera 644, Troy Severson 624

WEDNESDAY NIGHT LADIES

Team: Vaults 2504, Housewarmings (868)

Individual: Tracy Schendel 645 (246), Holly Jenks 581, Mary Severson 577, Kathy Solberg 561

CLASSIC

Team: Proline Auto 2741, Langrehr Masonry (963)

Individual: Neil Klos 623, Corne Klos 620, Ken Clements 614, Steve Plenge 596

AMERICAN

Team: Brenengen Auto 2574 (967)

Individual: Ryan Tenner 697, Stan Dwyer 656, Bryant LeJeune 613, Matt Garves 594

WEDNESDAY NIGHT LADIES

Team: Rumors Bar 2563 (915)

Individual: Jeri Wittmershaus 702 (256), Tracy Schendel 549, Melissa Hehl 543, Cindy McDonald 538

COULEE GOLF BOWL

TGI FRIDAY

Team: Flash 2794 (999)

Individual: Brad Schaller 706, Kyle Jirsa 690, Dale Butterfield 665, Greg Ziehme 647

TRI CITY

Team: Brad Sime Carpentry 3457 (1215)

Individual: Mark Eagy 668 (255), Todd Limberg 665, Dennis Burnikel 656, Greg Espenes 651

SWEET ROLLERS

Team: Elephant Ears 2277, Apple Fritters (791)

Individual: Diane Shuda 521 (213), Sandie Grossbier 519, Sharon Mahlum 513, Jean Waraxa 496

SUNDOWNERS

Team: Slackers 2773, Lane Rangers (977)

Individual: Todd Dale 691 (265), Mark Eagy 649, Jason Oliver 637, Mike Hanson 627

COULEE

Team: Designing Jewelers 3551, GECU (1250)

Individual: Don Luce 763, Tony Cox 729, Josh Ghelfi 719, Lucas Wavra 681

COULETTE

Team: Edward Jones 1978 (697)

Individual: Carrie Olson 600, Brittany Thurston 580, Courtney Nelson 548, Jenny Luce 543

COULEE RISING STARS

Team: JADZ 1828 (653)

Individual: Lucas Oelfke 532 (211), Chris Pintz 518, Hope Lyga 450, Maddie Sweeney 429

SOUTH LANES

TRANE NUT

Team: Halfnuts 2778, Beernuts (998)

Individual: Mitch Shaker 635, Dale Seelon 634, Dan Pintz 620

SOUTH LANES ALL STAR LEAGUE

Team: Tune-Ups 2684 (912)

Individual: Tony Cox 761, Rob Warren 743, Marc Manninger 733, Andy Mills 724

