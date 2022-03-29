College baseball: UW-La Crosse wins sixth straight

The UW-La Crosse baseball team extended its winning streak to six games with a 6-1 nonconference victory over Saint Mary's (Minn.) at Copeland Park on Tuesday.

The Eagles used a four-run second inning to take charge, and pitchers Jacob Bryant and Mitchel Fassbender took care of the rest.

Bryant and Fassbender combined to strike out 13 and allowed eight hits and Bryant earned his first victory and Fassbender his first save. Bryant pitched the first six innings and struck out seven, while Fassbender struck out six over the final three innings.

UW-L (9-4) scored four times on three hits and an error in the second. Left fielder Anthony Vivian brought home Zach Carney on a sacrifice bunt after Carney singles, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball.

Right fielder Logan Pye followed that with a two-run double to center field, and second baseman Jonathan Wizner completed the outburst with an RBI single.

Catcher Ben LaRonge, who scored on Wizner's single, added an RBI single in the fifth.

The Cardinals (8-9) were held hitless until Aquinas High School graduate Brandon Merfeld singled with two outs in the fifth. Holmen graduate Cam Weber doubled to start the sixth and scored on a Jake Mercado single to give them their only ruin.

