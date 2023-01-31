 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

High school basketball: Associated Press boys and girls rankings

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

First-place votes in parentheses

BOYS

DIVISION 1

;Record;Points;Last Week

1, De Pere (6);17-0;69;1

2, Middleton (1);16-0;63;2

3, Arrowhead;15-1;57;3

4, Brookfield Central;13-3;43;5

5, Milwaukee Hamilton;13-3;39;7

6, Eau Claire Memorial;14-3;33;9

7, Homestead;13-4;23;4

8, Fond du Lac;14-4;22;6

9, Sussex Hamilton;13-4;16;NR

10, Sheboygan North;14-3;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 5, Marquette University 3, Hudson 2, Muskego 1, Waunakee 1,

DIVISION 2

;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Pewaukee;(7);12-2;70;1

2, Wisconsin Lutheran;13-3;61;2

3, Nicolet;16-2;56;3

4, Onalaska;12-3;47;T6

5, Burlington;14-3;41;4

6, Greenfield;14-2;34;T6

7, McFarland;14-2;20;NR

8, Whitnall;13-1;18;9

9, La Crosse Central;11-5;9;8

10, Stoughton;11-4;8;10

Others receiving votes: Pius XI 5, Wauwatosa West 4, Westosha Central 4, Medford Area 4, River Falls 3, Mosinee 1,

DIVISION 3

;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Brillion (5);17-0;68;1

2, West Salem (1);14-1;63;3

3, Racine St, Catherine's (1);15-1;54;4

4, Osceola;16-0;40;5

5, Saint Thomas More;14-2;38;6

6, Appleton Xavier;14-2;37;2

7, Lakeside Lutheran;14-1;21;T9

8, Carmen Northwest;12-3;18;NR

9, Little Chute;15-1;17;7

10, Prescott;14-3;12;T9

Others receiving votes: Kiel 10, Turner 4, Catholic Memorial 2, Northwestern 1

DIVISION 4

;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Howards Grove (6);16-1;69;1

2, Onalaska Luther;15-1;62;2

3, Darlington (1);17-1;53;3

4, Saint Mary Catholic;15-2;49;4

5, Saint Mary's Springs;12-2;37;5

6, Mineral Point;14-2;31;6

7, Auburndale;15-2;30;7

8, Fall Creek;13-2;19;8

9, Unity;14-0;10;NR

10, Crivitz;16-0;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 7, Kohler 4, Bangor 3, Marathon 2, Cuba City 1,

DIVISION 5

;Record;Points;Last Week

1, McDonell Central (7);17-1;70;1

2, Heritage Christian;18-1;57;4

3, Newman Catholic;13-2;49;3

4, Central Wisconsin Christian;15-2;47;5

5, Fall River;15-2;43;2

6, Solon Springs;16-1;38;6

7, Owen-Withee;14-2;29;7

8, Hillsboro;15-2;22;8

9, Pacelli;14-3;12;NR

10, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran;13-4;10;10

Others receiving votes: Port Edwards 4, Ithaca 2, Columbus Catholic 1, Hurley 1.

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Kettle Moraine (6);16-1;60;1

2, Hortonville;17-1;54;2

3, Neenah;18-1;47;T3

4, Brookfield East;17-2;36;T3

5, Verona Area;15-2;33;5

6, Franklin;18-1;28;7

7, Arrowhead;14-2;27;8

8, Germantown;15-4;19;6

9, Superior;17-1;9;NR

10, Homestead;15-3;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 5, Sun Prairie West 5, Kaukauna 1.

DIVISION 2

Record;Points;Last Week

1, Notre Dame (6);17-1;60;1

2, Pewaukee;17-1;54;2

3, Union Grove;16-1;47;3

4, Beaver Dam;17-3;35;4

5, McFarland;16-2;34;T5

6, Waukesha West;17-2;32;T5

7, Pius XI;16-2;24;7

8, Monona Grove;16-2;21;8

9, Fox Valley Lutheran;16-2;10;T9

10, Reedsburg Area;16-4;8;T9

Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 2, West De Pere 2, Wisconsin Lutheran 1.

DIVISION 3

Record;Points;Last Week

1, Freedom (6);16-1;60;1

2, Lake Mills;16-2;49;2

3, Dominican;15-2;48;3

4, Oostburg;16-2;40;5

5, Edgerton;16-2;35;4

6, West Salem;18-1;22;10

7, Prairie du Chien;14-4;19;8

8, Brillion;15-3;18;6

9, Milwaukee Academy of Science;14-2;17;9

10, Waupun;14-4;15;7

Others receiving votes: Elk Mound 3, Prescott 3, Wautoma 1.

DIVISION 4

Record;Points;Last Week

1, Aquinas (6);17-1;60;1

2, Cuba City;17-1;49;2

3, Westfield Area;19-1;45;3

4, Laconia;17-2;38;4

5, Neillsville;18-0;35;6

6, The Prairie School;15-2;34;5

7, New Glarus;19-0;30;7

8, Saint Mary Catholic;16-1;17;8

9, Crandon;15-1;10;9

10, Randolph;15-4;4;10

Others receiving votes: Cadott 3, Deerfield 2, Westby 2, Bangor 1.

DIVISION 5

Record;Points;Last Week

1, Blair-Taylor (6);18-0;60;1

2, Prairie Farm;18-0;52;2

3, Albany;19-0;49;3

4, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption;15-2;33;4

5, Sevastopol;16-1;32;6

6, Athens;18-2;31;5

7, Royall;15-2;27;7

8, Lourdes Academy;16-3;15;9

9, South Shore;16-1;14;T10

10, McDonell Central;15-3;6;NR

(tie) Hillsboro;15-4;6;8

Others receiving votes: Wabeno/Laona 4, Belmont 1.

