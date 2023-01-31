High school basketball: Associated Press boys and girls rankings

HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
First-place votes in parentheses
BOYS
DIVISION 1
;Record;Points;Last Week
1, De Pere (6);17-0;69;1
2, Middleton (1);16-0;63;2
3, Arrowhead;15-1;57;3
4, Brookfield Central;13-3;43;5
5, Milwaukee Hamilton;13-3;39;7
6, Eau Claire Memorial;14-3;33;9
7, Homestead;13-4;23;4
8, Fond du Lac;14-4;22;6
9, Sussex Hamilton;13-4;16;NR
10, Sheboygan North;14-3;8;NR
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 5, Marquette University 3, Hudson 2, Muskego 1, Waunakee 1,
DIVISION 2
;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Pewaukee;(7);12-2;70;1
2, Wisconsin Lutheran;13-3;61;2
3, Nicolet;16-2;56;3
4, Onalaska;12-3;47;T6
5, Burlington;14-3;41;4
6, Greenfield;14-2;34;T6
7, McFarland;14-2;20;NR
8, Whitnall;13-1;18;9
9, La Crosse Central;11-5;9;8
10, Stoughton;11-4;8;10
Others receiving votes: Pius XI 5, Wauwatosa West 4, Westosha Central 4, Medford Area 4, River Falls 3, Mosinee 1,
DIVISION 3
;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Brillion (5);17-0;68;1
2, West Salem (1);14-1;63;3
3, Racine St, Catherine's (1);15-1;54;4
4, Osceola;16-0;40;5
5, Saint Thomas More;14-2;38;6
6, Appleton Xavier;14-2;37;2
7, Lakeside Lutheran;14-1;21;T9
8, Carmen Northwest;12-3;18;NR
9, Little Chute;15-1;17;7
10, Prescott;14-3;12;T9
Others receiving votes: Kiel 10, Turner 4, Catholic Memorial 2, Northwestern 1
DIVISION 4
;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Howards Grove (6);16-1;69;1
2, Onalaska Luther;15-1;62;2
3, Darlington (1);17-1;53;3
4, Saint Mary Catholic;15-2;49;4
5, Saint Mary's Springs;12-2;37;5
6, Mineral Point;14-2;31;6
7, Auburndale;15-2;30;7
8, Fall Creek;13-2;19;8
9, Unity;14-0;10;NR
10, Crivitz;16-0;8;NR
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 7, Kohler 4, Bangor 3, Marathon 2, Cuba City 1,
DIVISION 5
;Record;Points;Last Week
1, McDonell Central (7);17-1;70;1
2, Heritage Christian;18-1;57;4
3, Newman Catholic;13-2;49;3
4, Central Wisconsin Christian;15-2;47;5
5, Fall River;15-2;43;2
6, Solon Springs;16-1;38;6
7, Owen-Withee;14-2;29;7
8, Hillsboro;15-2;22;8
9, Pacelli;14-3;12;NR
10, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran;13-4;10;10
Others receiving votes: Port Edwards 4, Ithaca 2, Columbus Catholic 1, Hurley 1.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Kettle Moraine (6);16-1;60;1
2, Hortonville;17-1;54;2
3, Neenah;18-1;47;T3
4, Brookfield East;17-2;36;T3
5, Verona Area;15-2;33;5
6, Franklin;18-1;28;7
7, Arrowhead;14-2;27;8
8, Germantown;15-4;19;6
9, Superior;17-1;9;NR
10, Homestead;15-3;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 5, Sun Prairie West 5, Kaukauna 1.
DIVISION 2
Record;Points;Last Week
1, Notre Dame (6);17-1;60;1
2, Pewaukee;17-1;54;2
3, Union Grove;16-1;47;3
4, Beaver Dam;17-3;35;4
5, McFarland;16-2;34;T5
6, Waukesha West;17-2;32;T5
7, Pius XI;16-2;24;7
8, Monona Grove;16-2;21;8
9, Fox Valley Lutheran;16-2;10;T9
10, Reedsburg Area;16-4;8;T9
Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 2, West De Pere 2, Wisconsin Lutheran 1.
DIVISION 3
Record;Points;Last Week
1, Freedom (6);16-1;60;1
2, Lake Mills;16-2;49;2
3, Dominican;15-2;48;3
4, Oostburg;16-2;40;5
5, Edgerton;16-2;35;4
6, West Salem;18-1;22;10
7, Prairie du Chien;14-4;19;8
8, Brillion;15-3;18;6
9, Milwaukee Academy of Science;14-2;17;9
10, Waupun;14-4;15;7
Others receiving votes: Elk Mound 3, Prescott 3, Wautoma 1.
DIVISION 4
Record;Points;Last Week
1, Aquinas (6);17-1;60;1
2, Cuba City;17-1;49;2
3, Westfield Area;19-1;45;3
4, Laconia;17-2;38;4
5, Neillsville;18-0;35;6
6, The Prairie School;15-2;34;5
7, New Glarus;19-0;30;7
8, Saint Mary Catholic;16-1;17;8
9, Crandon;15-1;10;9
10, Randolph;15-4;4;10
Others receiving votes: Cadott 3, Deerfield 2, Westby 2, Bangor 1.
DIVISION 5
Record;Points;Last Week
1, Blair-Taylor (6);18-0;60;1
2, Prairie Farm;18-0;52;2
3, Albany;19-0;49;3
4, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption;15-2;33;4
5, Sevastopol;16-1;32;6
6, Athens;18-2;31;5
7, Royall;15-2;27;7
8, Lourdes Academy;16-3;15;9
9, South Shore;16-1;14;T10
10, McDonell Central;15-3;6;NR
(tie) Hillsboro;15-4;6;8
Others receiving votes: Wabeno/Laona 4, Belmont 1.