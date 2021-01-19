High school basketball: Associated Press rankings

HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
BOYS
The poll for the week of January 19, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
DIVISION 1
;School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Neenah (8);14-1;89;2
2. Brookfield East;12-2;77;3
3. Kimberly;7-2;62;4
4. Wauwatosa East (1);10-2;60;1
5. Menomonee Falls;9-3;47;5
6. Brookfield Central;9-3;42;7
7. Franklin;9-3;40;8
8. Cedarburg;14-1;36;3 (Div. 2)
9. De Pere;11-2;27;6
10. Janesville Parker;11-4;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Bay Port 5, River Falls 5, Waukesha West 5, Sussex Hamilton 3, Chippewa Falls 3, Beaver Dam 2, Milton 1.
DIVISION 2
;School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Onalaska (3);8-0;76;5
(tie) Whitefish Bay (4);13-1;76;2
3. Wisconsin Lutheran (1);11-1;74;1
(tie) Pewaukee;12-3;74;t3
5. Medford;14-1;34;NR
6. Monroe;6-1;32;NR
7. Edgerton13-2;27;4 (Div. 3)
8. Wisconsin Dells;9-0;21;6 (Div.3)
9. Tomah;11-4;15;10
10. Lake Mills;10-4;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Plymouth 8, Reedsburg 6, Freedom 6, Ashwaubenon 6, Green Bay Notre Dame 5, Appleton Xavier 4, East Troy 2, Whitnall 2, Altoona 1, Little Chute 1.
DIVISION 3
;School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Racine St. Catherine's (9);14-0;90;1
2. Lake Country Lutheran;12-1;80;2
3. St. John's NW Acad.;11-2;70;3
4. Saint Croix Central;10-1;60;5
5. Wrightstown;11-3;40;9
6. Cameron;8-1;34;3 (Div. 4)
7. Kiel;13-2;33;5
8. Oostburg;10-1;31;NR
9. Darlington;10-3;25;5
10. Richland Center;9-2;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 7, Freedom 6, Lancaster 3, Racine Lutheran 2, New Glarus 2, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1, Maple Northwestern 1, Mayville 1, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 1, Aquinas 1, Durand 1.
DIVIISON 4
;School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Cuba City (8);8-0;88;1
2. The Prairie School;11-1;77;2
3. Sheboygan Area Luth. (1);14-0;72;1 (Div. 5)
4. Manitowoc Roncalli;11-2;49;4
5. Blair-Taylor;10-1;36;2
tie. Cashton;11-1;36;6
7. Fall Creek;13-2;32;7
8. Edgar;9-2;22;10
9. Oshkosh Lourdes Acad.;10-4;17;6
10. Clear Lake;11-0;14;4 (Div. 5)
Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 13, Randolph 12, Marathon 11, Auburndale 9, River Ridge 3, Onalaska Luther 3, Hurley 1.
DIVISION 5
;School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Hustisford (6);6-1;79;5
2. Monticello;11-2;73;NR
3. Cambria-Friesland (2);11-2;71;10
4. Port Edwards;7-2;62;NR
5. Chippewa Falls McDonell (1);9-3;35;NR
6. Wauzeka-Steuben;9-1;34;NR
7. Marshfield Columbus;10-4;31;NR
8. Almond-Bancroft;9-3;27;NR
9. Greenwood;9-2;20;NR
10. Royall;8-3;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Turtle Lake 12, Goodman-Pembine 8, Bruce 8, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 7, Burlington Catholic Central 6, South Shore 4, Northwood 3, Wausau Newman 2.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Kimberly (5);15-1;77;2
2. Germantown (1);17-1;67;1
3. Brookfield Central (2);14-2;65;5
4. Beaver Dam;15-1;50;1 (Div.2)
5. Appleton East;12-3;47;3
6. Hartland Arrowhead;13-3;34;9
7. Hudson;12-0;30;7
(tie) Kettle Moraine;12-3;30;4
9. De Pere;15-2;12;6
(tie) Neenah;11-4;12;10
Others receiving votes: Union Grove 11, Milwaukee DSHA 3, Oak Creek 2.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Green Bay Notre Dame (8);16-1;80;2
2. New Berlin Eisenhower;13-4;70;3
3. Reedsburg;9-1;59;5
4. Freedom;14-1;55;1 (Div. 3)
5. West De Pere;12-3;45;7
6. Pewaukee;9-6;35;8
7. Waupun;12-3;33;4 (Div. 3)
8. Jefferson;13-1;20;T10
9. Waukesha Cath. Mem.;11-4;12;8 (Div. 3)
10. New Berlin West;9-5;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Onalaska 8, Edgerton 8, Greendale Martin Luther 5, Wisconsin Dells 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Kewaskum 1.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Aquinas (6);15-0;78;1 (Div. 4)
2. Lake Mills (2);15-1;71;T1
3. Prairie du Chien;11-1;61;3
4. Marshall;13-1;48;2 (Div. 4)
5. Winnebago Luth. Acad.;12-0;35;3 (Div. 4)
6. Howards Grove (1);14-0;34;4 (Div. 4)
7. Brillion;15-1;27;7
8. Saint Croix Falls;10-1;25;6
9. Prescott;11-2;22;5
10. Oostburg;13-1;21;9
Others receiving votes: Bonduel 12, Neillsville 11, Barron 3, Maple Northwestern 3, Westfield 2.
DIVISION 4
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Mishicot (2);6-2;65;9
2. Bangor (2);7-1;62;3 (Div. 5)
3. Mineral Point (2);9-3;59;8
4. Randolph;13-1;50;5 (Div. 5)
5. Blair-Taylor;9-2;45;6 (Div. 5)
6. Phillips;14-1;29;NR
7. Cashton;8-2;23;10 (Div. 5)
8. Fall Creek;8-2;17;NR
9. Unity (1);11-0;17;7
10. Crandon;11-4;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 12, Wabeno-Laona 12, Auburndale 10, Iola-Scandinavia 8, Coleman 2, Clear Lake 2, Colfax 1, Cuba City 1, Princeton/Green Lake 1.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Black Hawk (8);11-0;80;1
2. Prairie Farm;10-0;72;2
3. Albany;12-2;58;4
4. Loyal;9-2;42;9
5. Chippewa Falls McDonell;6-3;41;8
6. Royall;11-2;38;NR
7. Shullsburg;13-5;32;7
8. Wauzeka-Steuben;11-1;15;NR
9. Northwood;6-3;10;NR
10. South Shore;13-1;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Monticello 9, Alma Center Lincoln 9, Three Lakes 7, Siren 5, Central Wisconsin Christian 4, Suring 1.