High school basketball: Associated Press rankings
BOYS

The poll for the week of January 19, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

DIVISION 1

;School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Neenah (8);14-1;89;2

2. Brookfield East;12-2;77;3

3. Kimberly;7-2;62;4

4. Wauwatosa East (1);10-2;60;1

5. Menomonee Falls;9-3;47;5

6. Brookfield Central;9-3;42;7

7. Franklin;9-3;40;8

8. Cedarburg;14-1;36;3 (Div. 2)

9. De Pere;11-2;27;6

10. Janesville Parker;11-4;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Bay Port 5, River Falls 5, Waukesha West 5, Sussex Hamilton 3, Chippewa Falls 3, Beaver Dam 2, Milton 1.

DIVISION 2

;School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Onalaska (3);8-0;76;5

(tie) Whitefish Bay (4);13-1;76;2

3. Wisconsin Lutheran (1);11-1;74;1

(tie) Pewaukee;12-3;74;t3

5. Medford;14-1;34;NR

6. Monroe;6-1;32;NR

7. Edgerton13-2;27;4 (Div. 3)

8. Wisconsin Dells;9-0;21;6 (Div.3)

9. Tomah;11-4;15;10

10. Lake Mills;10-4;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Plymouth 8, Reedsburg 6, Freedom 6, Ashwaubenon 6, Green Bay Notre Dame 5, Appleton Xavier 4, East Troy 2, Whitnall 2, Altoona 1, Little Chute 1.

DIVISION 3

;School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Racine St. Catherine's (9);14-0;90;1

2. Lake Country Lutheran;12-1;80;2

3. St. John's NW Acad.;11-2;70;3

4. Saint Croix Central;10-1;60;5

5. Wrightstown;11-3;40;9

6. Cameron;8-1;34;3 (Div. 4)

7. Kiel;13-2;33;5

8. Oostburg;10-1;31;NR

9. Darlington;10-3;25;5

10. Richland Center;9-2;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 7, Freedom 6, Lancaster 3, Racine Lutheran 2, New Glarus 2, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1, Maple Northwestern 1, Mayville 1, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 1, Aquinas 1, Durand 1.

DIVIISON 4

;School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Cuba City (8);8-0;88;1

2. The Prairie School;11-1;77;2

3. Sheboygan Area Luth. (1);14-0;72;1 (Div. 5)

4. Manitowoc Roncalli;11-2;49;4

5. Blair-Taylor;10-1;36;2

tie. Cashton;11-1;36;6

7. Fall Creek;13-2;32;7

8. Edgar;9-2;22;10

9. Oshkosh Lourdes Acad.;10-4;17;6

10. Clear Lake;11-0;14;4 (Div. 5)

Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 13, Randolph 12, Marathon 11, Auburndale 9, River Ridge 3, Onalaska Luther 3, Hurley 1.

DIVISION 5

;School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Hustisford (6);6-1;79;5

2. Monticello;11-2;73;NR

3. Cambria-Friesland (2);11-2;71;10

4. Port Edwards;7-2;62;NR

5. Chippewa Falls McDonell (1);9-3;35;NR

6. Wauzeka-Steuben;9-1;34;NR

7. Marshfield Columbus;10-4;31;NR

8. Almond-Bancroft;9-3;27;NR

9. Greenwood;9-2;20;NR

10. Royall;8-3;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Turtle Lake 12, Goodman-Pembine 8, Bruce 8, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 7, Burlington Catholic Central 6, South Shore 4, Northwood 3, Wausau Newman 2.

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Kimberly (5);15-1;77;2

2. Germantown (1);17-1;67;1

3. Brookfield Central (2);14-2;65;5

4. Beaver Dam;15-1;50;1 (Div.2)

5. Appleton East;12-3;47;3

6. Hartland Arrowhead;13-3;34;9

7. Hudson;12-0;30;7

(tie) Kettle Moraine;12-3;30;4

9. De Pere;15-2;12;6

(tie) Neenah;11-4;12;10

Others receiving votes: Union Grove 11, Milwaukee DSHA 3, Oak Creek 2.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Green Bay Notre Dame (8);16-1;80;2

2. New Berlin Eisenhower;13-4;70;3

3. Reedsburg;9-1;59;5

4. Freedom;14-1;55;1 (Div. 3)

5. West De Pere;12-3;45;7

6. Pewaukee;9-6;35;8

7. Waupun;12-3;33;4 (Div. 3)

8. Jefferson;13-1;20;T10

9. Waukesha Cath. Mem.;11-4;12;8 (Div. 3)

10. New Berlin West;9-5;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Onalaska 8, Edgerton 8, Greendale Martin Luther 5, Wisconsin Dells 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Kewaskum 1.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Aquinas (6);15-0;78;1 (Div. 4)

2. Lake Mills (2);15-1;71;T1

3. Prairie du Chien;11-1;61;3

4. Marshall;13-1;48;2 (Div. 4)

5. Winnebago Luth. Acad.;12-0;35;3 (Div. 4)

6. Howards Grove (1);14-0;34;4 (Div. 4)

7. Brillion;15-1;27;7

8. Saint Croix Falls;10-1;25;6

9. Prescott;11-2;22;5

10. Oostburg;13-1;21;9

Others receiving votes: Bonduel 12, Neillsville 11, Barron 3, Maple Northwestern 3, Westfield 2.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Mishicot (2);6-2;65;9

2. Bangor (2);7-1;62;3 (Div. 5)

3. Mineral Point (2);9-3;59;8

4. Randolph;13-1;50;5 (Div. 5)

5. Blair-Taylor;9-2;45;6 (Div. 5)

6. Phillips;14-1;29;NR

7. Cashton;8-2;23;10 (Div. 5)

8. Fall Creek;8-2;17;NR

9. Unity (1);11-0;17;7

10. Crandon;11-4;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 12, Wabeno-Laona 12, Auburndale 10, Iola-Scandinavia 8, Coleman 2, Clear Lake 2, Colfax 1, Cuba City 1, Princeton/Green Lake 1.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Black Hawk (8);11-0;80;1

2. Prairie Farm;10-0;72;2

3. Albany;12-2;58;4

4. Loyal;9-2;42;9

5. Chippewa Falls McDonell;6-3;41;8

6. Royall;11-2;38;NR

7. Shullsburg;13-5;32;7

8. Wauzeka-Steuben;11-1;15;NR

9. Northwood;6-3;10;NR

10. South Shore;13-1;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Monticello 9, Alma Center Lincoln 9, Three Lakes 7, Siren 5, Central Wisconsin Christian 4, Suring 1.

