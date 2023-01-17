 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school basketball: Associated Press state rankings

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

First-place votes in parentheses

BOYS

;Record;Pts;Last Week

1, De Pere (8);13-0;98;1

2, Middleton (2);11-0;91;3

3, Arrowhead;13-1;77;2

4, Brookfield Central;10-1;66;5

5, Homestead;10-2;55;4

6, Milw. Marquette;10-2;41;T7

(tie) Milw. Hamilton;10-2;41;6

8, Hudson;9-1;22;NR

9, Fond du Lac;11-3;16;NR

10, Eau Claire Mem.;10-3;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 11, Muskego 11, Waunakee 4, Neenah 3, Bay Port 2.

DIVISION 2

;Record;Pts;Last Week

1, Nicolet (4);12-1;89;1

(tie) Pewaukee (5);7-2;89;4

3, Wisconsin Luth. (1);10-3;78;2

4, La Crosse Central;9-2;63;6

5, Milw. Pius XI;9-3;41;7

6, Burlington;9-2;39;3

7, Onalaska;8-3;32;10

(tie) DeForest;10-2;32;8

(tie);Greenfield;10-1;32;9

10, Mosinee;11-3;16;5

Others receiving votes: McFarland 9, Whitnall 9, Stoughton 6, Portage 4, Medford 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Mount Horeb 2, Shawano 1.

DIVISION 3

;Record;Pts;Last Week

1, Brillion (7);14-0;93;2

2, West Salem (2);11-1;86;1

3, Appleton Xavier (1);14-0;85;3

4, Racine St. Catherine's;11-1;68;5

5, Prescott;10-3;33;4

6, Saint Thomas More;10-2;32;7

7, Carmen Northwest;9-2;30;9

8, Osceola;11-0;29;NR

9, Lakeside Lutheran;9-1;26;6

10, Catholic Memorial;7-3;21;8

Others receiving votes: Little Chute 18, Kiel 11, Beloit Turner 5, Northwestern 5, Northland Pines 5, Edgewood 2, Peshtigo 1.

DIVISION 4

;Record;Pts;Last Week

1, Howards Grove (7);12-1;93;1

2, Ona. Luther (1);11-1;79;4

3, Saint Mary's Springs (1);9-1;7-1;5

4, Darlington (1);13-1;68;6

5, Mineral Point;11-1;60;2

6, Saint Mary Catholic;11-2;54;3

7, Aquinas;10-1;31;10

8, Kohler;12-1;23;NR

9, Auburndale;11-2;19;7

10, Fall Creek;9-2;15;8

Others receiving votes: Marathon 11, Bangor 7, Cuba City 7, Laconia 5, Westfield 3, Randolph 2, Deerfield 2.

DIVISION 5

;Record;Pts;Last Week

1, Fall River (9);12-0;99;2

2, McDonell Central 91);13-1;88;1

3, Central Wis. Christian;10-1;74;4

4, Heritage Christian;13-1;70;3

5, Newman Catholic;11-2;62;5

6, Owen-Withee;10-1;36;NR

(tie) Port Edwards;10-1;36;7

8, Royall;10-2;27;6

9, N.E.W. Lutheran;9-3;24;8

10, Solon Springs;10-1;10;NR

Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 8, Ithaca 7, Wauzeka-Steuben 5, Wayland Academy 3, Hurley 1.

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

;School;Record;Pts;Last Week

1, Kettle Moraine (8);12-1;85;2

2, Hortonville (1);14-1;79;4

3, Brookfield East (1);14-1;75;3

4, Neenah (1);14-1;67;5

5, Verona;11-2;47;6

6, Germantown;12-3;40;8

7, Arrowhead;11-2;26;7

8, Franklin;14-1;24;T10

9, Kaukauna;12-3;19;1

10, Sun Prairie West;12-3;18;9

Others receiving votes: Homestead 9, Marshfield 4, Janesville Craig 2.

DIVISION 2

;School;Record;Pts;Last Week

1, Notre Dame (7);12-1;88;1

2, Pewaukee (1);13-1;78';2

3, Beaver Dam (1);14-1;73;3

4, Union Grove;11-1;67;4

5, McFarland;13-2;42;7

6, Waukesha West;14-2;39;5

7, Milw. Pius XI;12-2;35;8

8, Wisconsin Lutheran;13-3;16;6

9, Monona Grove;12-2;13;NR

10, New Berlin West;9-3;9;9

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 8, Cedarburg 7, Mosinee 5, Fox Valley Lutheran 5, Onalaska 4, Burlington 3, Greenfield 2, De Forest 1.

DIVISION 3

;School;Record;Pts;Last Week

1, Dominican (8);13-1;89;1

2, Freedom (1);12-1;81;2

3, Lake Mills;13-2;65;4

4, Edgerton;14-1;58;6

5, Brillion;12-1;55;5

6, Oostburg;12-2;36;8

7, Waupun;12-4;35;3

8, Columbus;12-3;26;9

9, Prairie du Chien;12-4;20;7

10, Milw. Academy Science;13-2;15;10

Others receiving votes: West Salem 14, Prescott 1.

DIVISION 4

;School;Record;Pts;Last Week

1, Aquinas (7);13-1;88;1

2, Laconia (2);14-1;82;2

3, Cuba City;14-0;71;3

4, Westfield;15-1;63;4

5, New Glarus;14-0;49;6

6, Neillsville;14-0;38;7

7, The Prairie School;11-2;35;8

8, Randolph;12-3;30;5

9, Saint Mary Catholic;13-1;18;9

10, Crandon;12-0;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Cadott 6, Deerfield 6, Mineral Point 1, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.

DIVISION 5

;School;Record;Pts;Last Week

1, Blair-Taylor (8);12-0;89;1

2, Prairie Farm;13-0;74;2

3, Assumption;12-1;71;4

(tie) Albany (1);16-0;71;3

5, Athens;14-1;53;5

6, Sevastopol;12-1;41;8

7, Lourdes Academy;11-2;29;7

8, Royall;11-2;24;6

9, Hillsboro;12-1;11;NR

10, South Shore;12-1;9;T10

Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 4, Pecatonica 3, Rio 2, Edgar 2, Wabeno/Laona 2, Oakfield 2, Kickapoo 1.

0
0
0
0
0



