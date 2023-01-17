High school basketball: Associated Press state rankings

HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
First-place votes in parentheses
BOYS
;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, De Pere (8);13-0;98;1
2, Middleton (2);11-0;91;3
3, Arrowhead;13-1;77;2
4, Brookfield Central;10-1;66;5
5, Homestead;10-2;55;4
6, Milw. Marquette;10-2;41;T7
(tie) Milw. Hamilton;10-2;41;6
8, Hudson;9-1;22;NR
9, Fond du Lac;11-3;16;NR
10, Eau Claire Mem.;10-3;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 11, Muskego 11, Waunakee 4, Neenah 3, Bay Port 2.
DIVISION 2
;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Nicolet (4);12-1;89;1
(tie) Pewaukee (5);7-2;89;4
3, Wisconsin Luth. (1);10-3;78;2
4, La Crosse Central;9-2;63;6
5, Milw. Pius XI;9-3;41;7
6, Burlington;9-2;39;3
7, Onalaska;8-3;32;10
(tie) DeForest;10-2;32;8
(tie);Greenfield;10-1;32;9
10, Mosinee;11-3;16;5
Others receiving votes: McFarland 9, Whitnall 9, Stoughton 6, Portage 4, Medford 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Mount Horeb 2, Shawano 1.
DIVISION 3
;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Brillion (7);14-0;93;2
2, West Salem (2);11-1;86;1
3, Appleton Xavier (1);14-0;85;3
4, Racine St. Catherine's;11-1;68;5
5, Prescott;10-3;33;4
6, Saint Thomas More;10-2;32;7
7, Carmen Northwest;9-2;30;9
8, Osceola;11-0;29;NR
9, Lakeside Lutheran;9-1;26;6
10, Catholic Memorial;7-3;21;8
Others receiving votes: Little Chute 18, Kiel 11, Beloit Turner 5, Northwestern 5, Northland Pines 5, Edgewood 2, Peshtigo 1.
DIVISION 4
;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Howards Grove (7);12-1;93;1
2, Ona. Luther (1);11-1;79;4
3, Saint Mary's Springs (1);9-1;7-1;5
4, Darlington (1);13-1;68;6
5, Mineral Point;11-1;60;2
6, Saint Mary Catholic;11-2;54;3
7, Aquinas;10-1;31;10
8, Kohler;12-1;23;NR
9, Auburndale;11-2;19;7
10, Fall Creek;9-2;15;8
Others receiving votes: Marathon 11, Bangor 7, Cuba City 7, Laconia 5, Westfield 3, Randolph 2, Deerfield 2.
DIVISION 5
;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Fall River (9);12-0;99;2
2, McDonell Central 91);13-1;88;1
3, Central Wis. Christian;10-1;74;4
4, Heritage Christian;13-1;70;3
5, Newman Catholic;11-2;62;5
6, Owen-Withee;10-1;36;NR
(tie) Port Edwards;10-1;36;7
8, Royall;10-2;27;6
9, N.E.W. Lutheran;9-3;24;8
10, Solon Springs;10-1;10;NR
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 8, Ithaca 7, Wauzeka-Steuben 5, Wayland Academy 3, Hurley 1.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
;School;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Kettle Moraine (8);12-1;85;2
2, Hortonville (1);14-1;79;4
3, Brookfield East (1);14-1;75;3
4, Neenah (1);14-1;67;5
5, Verona;11-2;47;6
6, Germantown;12-3;40;8
7, Arrowhead;11-2;26;7
8, Franklin;14-1;24;T10
9, Kaukauna;12-3;19;1
10, Sun Prairie West;12-3;18;9
Others receiving votes: Homestead 9, Marshfield 4, Janesville Craig 2.
DIVISION 2
;School;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Notre Dame (7);12-1;88;1
2, Pewaukee (1);13-1;78';2
3, Beaver Dam (1);14-1;73;3
4, Union Grove;11-1;67;4
5, McFarland;13-2;42;7
6, Waukesha West;14-2;39;5
7, Milw. Pius XI;12-2;35;8
8, Wisconsin Lutheran;13-3;16;6
9, Monona Grove;12-2;13;NR
10, New Berlin West;9-3;9;9
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 8, Cedarburg 7, Mosinee 5, Fox Valley Lutheran 5, Onalaska 4, Burlington 3, Greenfield 2, De Forest 1.
DIVISION 3
;School;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Dominican (8);13-1;89;1
2, Freedom (1);12-1;81;2
3, Lake Mills;13-2;65;4
4, Edgerton;14-1;58;6
5, Brillion;12-1;55;5
6, Oostburg;12-2;36;8
7, Waupun;12-4;35;3
8, Columbus;12-3;26;9
9, Prairie du Chien;12-4;20;7
10, Milw. Academy Science;13-2;15;10
Others receiving votes: West Salem 14, Prescott 1.
DIVISION 4
;School;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Aquinas (7);13-1;88;1
2, Laconia (2);14-1;82;2
3, Cuba City;14-0;71;3
4, Westfield;15-1;63;4
5, New Glarus;14-0;49;6
6, Neillsville;14-0;38;7
7, The Prairie School;11-2;35;8
8, Randolph;12-3;30;5
9, Saint Mary Catholic;13-1;18;9
10, Crandon;12-0;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Cadott 6, Deerfield 6, Mineral Point 1, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.
DIVISION 5
;School;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Blair-Taylor (8);12-0;89;1
2, Prairie Farm;13-0;74;2
3, Assumption;12-1;71;4
(tie) Albany (1);16-0;71;3
5, Athens;14-1;53;5
6, Sevastopol;12-1;41;8
7, Lourdes Academy;11-2;29;7
8, Royall;11-2;24;6
9, Hillsboro;12-1;11;NR
10, South Shore;12-1;9;T10
Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 4, Pecatonica 3, Rio 2, Edgar 2, Wabeno/Laona 2, Oakfield 2, Kickapoo 1.