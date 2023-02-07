HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
First-place votes in parentheses
BOYS
Team;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, De Pere (7);19-0;70;1
2, Middleton;17-1;63;2
3, Arrowhead;16-2;54;3
4, Fond du Lac;16-4;41;8
5, Milw. Hamilton;14-4;28;5
6, Sheboygan North;16-3;24;10
7, Brookfield Central;13-5;23;4
8, Eau Claire Mem.;15-4;21;6
9, Hudson;14-4;18;NR
10, Sussex Hamilton;15-5;15;9
Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 12, Madison La Follette 10, Marquette University 5, Waunakee 1.
DIVISION 2
Team;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Pewaukee (7);15-2;70;1
2, Nicolet;18-2;63;3
3, Onalaska;14-3;49;4
4, Wis. Lutheran;14-4;48;2
5, Greenfield;15-2;40;6
6, Whitnall;15-2;28;8
7, Westosha Central;17-2;23;NR
8, McFarland;15-3;21;7
9, La Crosse Central;13-5;11;9
(tie) Burlington;14-5;11;5
Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 9, Medford 7, Stoughton 5.
DIVISION 3
Team;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Brillion (5);18-0;67;1
2, West Salem (1)17-1;61;2
3, Racine St. Cat's (1);19-1;60;3
4, Osceola;18-0;50;4
5, Appleton Xavier;17-2;36;6
6, Saint Thomas More;16-3;30;5
7, Carmen Northwest;15-3;27;8
8, Little Chute;17-1;22;9
9, Beloit Turner;16-2;5;NR
(tie) Prescott;16-3;5;10
Others receiving votes: Kiel 4, Northwestern 4.
DIVISION 4
Team;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Howards Grove (6);18-1;69;1
2, Onalaska Luther (1);18-1;64;2
3, Saint Mary Catholic;17-2;49;4
4, Darlington;18-2;18-2;47;3
5, Saint Mary's Springs;15-2;39;5
6, Mineral Point;17-2;32;6
7, Fall Creek;17-2;26;8
8, Unity;16-0;25;9
9, Auburndale;16-3;12;7
10, Crivitz;17-1;11;10
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 6, Kohler 3, Bangor 2.
DIVISION 5
Team;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, McDonnel Central (7);19-1;70;1
2, Heritage Christian;19-1;60;2
3, Newman Catholic;16-2;51;3
(tie) Central Wis. Christian;17-2;51;4
5, Fall River;17-2;45;5;
6, Solon Springs;18-1;35;6
7, Stevens Point Pacelli;16-3;19;9
8, Owen-Withee;15-3;17;7
9, Hillsboro;16-3;12;8
10, Florence;17-1;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 5, Ithaca 5, Hurley 4.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
Team;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Kettle Moraine (6);18-1;69;1
2, Neenah (1);20-1;62;3
3, Hortonville;18-2;52;2
4, Brookfield East;19-2;50;4
5, Verona;17-2;45;5
6, Superior;19-1;26;9
7, Germantown;17-4;24;8
8, Franklin;19-2;22;6
9, Arrowhead;16-3;18;7
10, Homestead;17-3;11;10
Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 3, Sun Prairie West 2, Kaukauna 1.
DIVISION 2
Team;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Notre Dame (6);19-1;69;1
2, Pewaukee (1);19-1;62;2
3, Union Grove;18-1;58;3
4, Beaver Dam;18-3;44;4
5, McFarland;18-2;43;5
6, Waukesha West;17-2;37;8
7, Milw. Pius XI;17-3;22;7
8, Monona Grove;17-3;18;8
(tie) Fox Valley Lutheran;18-2;18;9
10, Reedsburg;18-4;7;10
Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 6, New Berlin West 1.
DIVISION 3
Team;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Freedom (7);19-1;70;1
2, Lake Mills;17-2;56;2
(tie) Dominican;17-2;56;3
4, Oostbirg;18-2;44;4
5, Edgerton;17-2;42;5
6, Milw. Acad. Science;16-2;30;9
7, West Salem;19-2;29;6
(tie) Prairie du Chien;16-4;29;7
9, Brillion;16-4;10;8
(tie) Waupun;15-5;10;10
Others receiving votes: Elk Mound 8, Saint Croix Falls 1.
DIVISION 4
Team;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Aquinas (7);19-1;70;1
2, Westfield;21-1;57;3
3, The Prairie School;17-2;45;6
(tie) Neillsville;20-0;45;5
5, Cuba City;18-2;44;2
6, New Glarus;20-0;42;7
7, Laconia;18-3;37;4
8, Saint Mary Catholic;19-1;19;8
9, Crandon;18-1;10;9
10, Randolph;16-4;6;10
Others receiving votes: Westby 3, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, Bangor 2, Cadott 1, Deerfield 1.
DIVISION 5
Team;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Blair-Taylor (7);21-0;70;1
2, Prairie Farm;20-0;62;2
3, Albany;21-0;57;3
4, Sevastopol;18-1;47;5
5, Athens;19-2;38;6
6, Wis. Rapids Assumption;16-3;29;4
7, Lourdes Academy;17-3;27;8
8, South Shore;18-1;24;9
9, Royall;16-4;14;7
10, McDonell Catholic;16-4;9;T10
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 7, Kickapoo 1.