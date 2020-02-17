High school basketball: Associated Press state rankings

HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
First-place votes in parentheses
BOYS
DIVISION 1
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Madison La Follette (8);18-0;80;1
2, Brookfield Central;18-1;72;2
3, Hartland Arrowhead;17-1;58;4
4, Sussex Hamilton;16-3;52;3
5, Milwaukee King;17-0;49;5
6, Kimberly;17-2;38;6
7, Neenah;16-2;31;7
tie, Racine Case;16-3;31;8
9, Brookfield East;16-3;19;9
10, Madison East;14-4;4;NR
Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 1, Sun Prairie 1, Waunakee 1.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Onalaska (8);80;1
2, La Crosse Central;15-4;71;2
3, Seymour;16-1;62;4
4, Nicolet;16-3;59;5
5, New Richmond;16-2;40;8
6, Stoughton;16-3;36;3
7, Hortonville;16-4;27;6
8, Grafton;15-4;15;NR
9, Milwaukee Lutheran;15-3;11;NR
10, New Berlin Eisenhower;14-5;10;7
Others receiving votes: River Falls 8, Monroe 7, Whitefish Bay 6, Reedsburg 4, Plymouth 2, Wisconsin Lutheran 1, Elkhorn 1.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Racine St. Catherine's (8);19-0;80;1
2, East Troy;17-1;70;2
3, Whitefish Bay Dominican;17-2;64;3
4, Wisconsin Dells;18-1;53;4
5, Wrightstown;18-1;47;5
6, Oostburg;16-2;39;6
7, St. John's Military;15-3;34;7
8, Lake Mills;16-3;22;8
9, Lake Country Lutheran;16-3;14;9
10, Freedom;16-2;5;NR
tie, Sheboygan Falls;15-4;5;NR
Others receiving votes: Greendale Martin Luther 4, Prescott 2, Appleton Xavier 1.
DIVISION 4
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Cuba City (7);19-0;79;1
2, Stratford (1);18-0;71;2
3, Iola-Scandinavia;18-0;62;3
4, Oshkosh Lourtdes;18-1;55;4
5, Darlington;18-1;45;5
6, Milwaukee Science;15-3;37;6
7, Auburndale;17-2;31;8
tie, Manitowoc Roncalli;16-3;31;7
9, Neillsville;16-2;15;9
10, Shiocton;16-3;5;10
tie, Brookfield Academy;13-6;5;NR
Others receiving votes: Fennimore 2, Coleman 1, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 1.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8);19-1;80;1
2. Bangor;18-0;72;2
3, Blair-Taylor;17-2;59;4
4, Minticello;19-1;54;6
5, Randolph;18-1;51;3
6, Almond-Bancroft;18-2;39;7
7, Rib Lake;16-3;34;5
8, Wauzeka-Steuben;16-3;25;9
You have free articles remaining.
9, Alma Center Lincoln;15-4;11;10
10, Thorp;13-5;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 4, Chippewa Falls McDonell 3, Hustisford 2.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Middleton (6);19-1;78;2
2, Bay Port (1);20-1;68;1
3, Madison Memorial (1);18-1;65;3
4, Germantown;18-2;58;4
5, Mukwonago;18-2;48;6
6, Milwaukee DSHA;17-3;40;7
7, Appleton East;17-3;29;5
tie, Kimberly;16-4;29;9
9, Kettle Moraine;16-5;9;8
tie, Oconomowoc;16-4;9;10
Others receiving votes: West Bend West 6, Milwaukee King 1.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Hortonville (7);20-1;79;1
2, Beaver Dam (1);18-3;73;2
3, Milwaukee Pius XI;17-3;61;4
4, River Falls;18-2;51;6
5, DeForest;18-3;50;3
6, Onalaska;17-4;34;7
7, West De Pere;17-3;29;8
8, South Milwaukee;18-3;25;9
9, New Berlin Eisenhower;15-6;17;10
10, Pewaukee;16-5;8;5
Others receiving votes: Oregon 5, Pulaski 4, Union Grove 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 1, Milwaukee Languages 1.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Platteville (8);20-0;80;1
2, Lake Mills;20-1;67;2
3, Wrightstown;18-2;63;3
4, Freedom;19-2;55;4
5, Kewaunee;19-1;46;5
6, Marshall;16-4;32;6
7, Wittenberg-Birnamwood;19-1;28;7
8, Waupun;19-2;23;9
9, Saint Croix Falls;20-0;21;10
10, Valders;19-2;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Prairie du Chien 6, Arcadia 6, Prescott 4.
DIVISION 4
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, La Crosse Aquinas (7);19-1;79;1
2, Racine Lutheran (1);20-0;72;2
3, Melrose-Mindoro;19-1;64;4
4, Colfax;18-2;54;5
5, Howards Grove;19-1;47;3
6, Mishicot;17-3;38;7
7, Bonduel;19-2;28;6
8, Neillsville;18-2;24;8
9, Mineral Point;18-3;20;10
10, Cuba City;16-4;5;NR
Others receiving votes: Crandon 4, Brookfield Academy 3, Osseo-Fairchild 2.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Black Hawk (8);80;1
2, Clear Lake;19-0;70;2
3, Bangor;19-1;61;3
4, Fall River;20-1;57;5
5, Oneida Nation;20-0;47;6
6, River Ridge;19-2;41;4
7, Shullsburg;18-3;31;8
8, Prairie Farm;15-2;21;9
9, Randolph;17-4;15;10
10, Wausau Newman;17-4;11;7
Others receiving votes: Cashton 4, Blair-Taylor 1, Hurley 1.