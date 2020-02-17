You are the owner of this article.
High school basketball: Associated Press state rankings
agate

High school basketball: Associated Press state rankings

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

First-place votes in parentheses

BOYS

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Madison La Follette (8);18-0;80;1

2, Brookfield Central;18-1;72;2

3, Hartland Arrowhead;17-1;58;4

4, Sussex Hamilton;16-3;52;3

5, Milwaukee King;17-0;49;5

6, Kimberly;17-2;38;6

7, Neenah;16-2;31;7

tie, Racine Case;16-3;31;8

9, Brookfield East;16-3;19;9

10, Madison East;14-4;4;NR

Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 1, Sun Prairie 1, Waunakee 1.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Onalaska (8);80;1

2, La Crosse Central;15-4;71;2

3, Seymour;16-1;62;4

4, Nicolet;16-3;59;5

5, New Richmond;16-2;40;8

6, Stoughton;16-3;36;3

7, Hortonville;16-4;27;6

8, Grafton;15-4;15;NR

9, Milwaukee Lutheran;15-3;11;NR

10, New Berlin Eisenhower;14-5;10;7

Others receiving votes: River Falls 8, Monroe 7, Whitefish Bay 6, Reedsburg 4, Plymouth 2, Wisconsin Lutheran 1, Elkhorn 1.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Racine St. Catherine's (8);19-0;80;1

2, East Troy;17-1;70;2

3, Whitefish Bay Dominican;17-2;64;3

4, Wisconsin Dells;18-1;53;4

5, Wrightstown;18-1;47;5

6, Oostburg;16-2;39;6

7, St. John's Military;15-3;34;7

8, Lake Mills;16-3;22;8

9, Lake Country Lutheran;16-3;14;9

10, Freedom;16-2;5;NR

tie, Sheboygan Falls;15-4;5;NR

Others receiving votes: Greendale Martin Luther 4, Prescott 2, Appleton Xavier 1.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Cuba City (7);19-0;79;1

2, Stratford (1);18-0;71;2

3, Iola-Scandinavia;18-0;62;3

4, Oshkosh Lourtdes;18-1;55;4

5, Darlington;18-1;45;5

6, Milwaukee Science;15-3;37;6

7, Auburndale;17-2;31;8

tie, Manitowoc Roncalli;16-3;31;7

9, Neillsville;16-2;15;9

10, Shiocton;16-3;5;10

tie, Brookfield Academy;13-6;5;NR

Others receiving votes: Fennimore 2, Coleman 1, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 1.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8);19-1;80;1

2. Bangor;18-0;72;2

3, Blair-Taylor;17-2;59;4

4, Minticello;19-1;54;6

5, Randolph;18-1;51;3

6, Almond-Bancroft;18-2;39;7

7, Rib Lake;16-3;34;5

8, Wauzeka-Steuben;16-3;25;9

9, Alma Center Lincoln;15-4;11;10

10, Thorp;13-5;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 4, Chippewa Falls McDonell 3, Hustisford 2.

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Middleton (6);19-1;78;2

2, Bay Port (1);20-1;68;1

3, Madison Memorial (1);18-1;65;3

4, Germantown;18-2;58;4

5, Mukwonago;18-2;48;6

6, Milwaukee DSHA;17-3;40;7

7, Appleton East;17-3;29;5

tie, Kimberly;16-4;29;9

9, Kettle Moraine;16-5;9;8

tie, Oconomowoc;16-4;9;10

Others receiving votes: West Bend West 6, Milwaukee King 1.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Hortonville (7);20-1;79;1

2, Beaver Dam (1);18-3;73;2

3, Milwaukee Pius XI;17-3;61;4

4, River Falls;18-2;51;6

5, DeForest;18-3;50;3

6, Onalaska;17-4;34;7

7, West De Pere;17-3;29;8

8, South Milwaukee;18-3;25;9

9, New Berlin Eisenhower;15-6;17;10

10, Pewaukee;16-5;8;5

Others receiving votes: Oregon 5, Pulaski 4, Union Grove 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 1, Milwaukee Languages 1.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Platteville (8);20-0;80;1

2, Lake Mills;20-1;67;2

3, Wrightstown;18-2;63;3

4, Freedom;19-2;55;4

5, Kewaunee;19-1;46;5

6, Marshall;16-4;32;6

7, Wittenberg-Birnamwood;19-1;28;7

8, Waupun;19-2;23;9

9, Saint Croix Falls;20-0;21;10

10, Valders;19-2;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Prairie du Chien 6, Arcadia 6, Prescott 4.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, La Crosse Aquinas (7);19-1;79;1

2, Racine Lutheran (1);20-0;72;2

3, Melrose-Mindoro;19-1;64;4

4, Colfax;18-2;54;5

5, Howards Grove;19-1;47;3

6, Mishicot;17-3;38;7

7, Bonduel;19-2;28;6

8, Neillsville;18-2;24;8

9, Mineral Point;18-3;20;10

10, Cuba City;16-4;5;NR

Others receiving votes: Crandon 4, Brookfield Academy 3, Osseo-Fairchild 2.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Black Hawk (8);80;1

2, Clear Lake;19-0;70;2

3, Bangor;19-1;61;3

4, Fall River;20-1;57;5

5, Oneida Nation;20-0;47;6

6, River Ridge;19-2;41;4

7, Shullsburg;18-3;31;8

8, Prairie Farm;15-2;21;9

9, Randolph;17-4;15;10

10, Wausau Newman;17-4;11;7

Others receiving votes: Cashton 4, Blair-Taylor 1, Hurley 1.

