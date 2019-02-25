HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

BOYS

First-place votes in parentheses

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Madison East (5);21-1;59;2

2, Kimberly (1);20-2;53;3

3, Brookfield East;18-4;45;5

4, Sussex Hamilton;18-4;38;1

5, Waukesha West;19-3;35;7

6, Brookfield Central;17-5;22;4

7, West Allis Central;18-3;21;8

8, Mequon Homestead;18-4;18;9

9, Hart. Arrowhead;18-4;17;10

10, Madison La Follette;17-5;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Racine Park 5, Eau Claire North 1.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Nicolet (6);21-1;60;1

2, La Crosse Central;20-2;54;2

3, Westosha Central;21-1;46;3

4, East Troy;20-1;35;4

5, Mount Horeb;19-3;31;5

tie, Milw. Washington;17-5;31;7

7, Onalaska;18-4;26;8

8, GB Southwest;20-2;23;6

9, Milw. Bay View;18-2;16;9

10, Kaukauna;17-5;6;10

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Madison 1, De Forest 1.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Waupun (5);21-1;58;1

2, Racine St. Cat's;19-3;50;2

3, St. John's NW Military;21-1;45;3

4, Stratford;22-0;41;5

5, Greendale Martin Luth. (1);19-3;40;4

6, Lake Country Luth.;18-4;21;6

7, Lakeside Lutheran;17-3;19;8

8, Prairie du Chien;19-3;16;7

9, Brookfield Academy;17-5;7;NR

tie, Freedom;18-4;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Whitefish Bay Dominican 4, Wrightstown 4, Appleton Xavier 3, Denmark 2.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Manitowoc Roncalli (6);22-0;60;1

2, Oshkosh Lourdes;21-1;52;2

3, Clear Lake;19-1;47;4

4, Iola-Scandinavia;20-1;41;T5

5, New Glarus;20-2;36;T5

6, Osseo-Fairchild;21-1;25;8;

7, Darlington;19-2;22;4

8, Howards Grove;19-2;19;7

9, Colfax;21-1;15;9

10, Mineral Point;16-6;5;10

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 4, Cuba City 3, Manawa 1.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Randolph (5);22-0;57;1

2, Bangor;20-1;49;2

3, Wauzeka;20-1;46;4

4, Sheboygan Lutheran (1);20-2;43;5

5, Blair-Taylor;21-1;37;6

6, Marshfield Columbus;20-2;36;3

7, Hustisford;20-2;23;7

8, Almond-Bancroft;19-3;20;8

9, Rio;18-4;10;9

10, Potosi;17-4;4;NR

Others receiving votes: Wild Rose 3, Shullsburg 2.

