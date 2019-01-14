HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS
First-place votes in parentheses
BOYS
DIVISION 1
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Madison East (9);14-0;99;1
2, Sussex Hamilton (1);7-3;81;2
3, Kimberly;11-1;75;5
4, Brookfield Central;8-1;68;4
5, Waukesha West;11-1;55;7
6, Hartland Arrowhead;11-2;49;3
7, Mequon Homestead;10-1;46;8
8, Brookfield East;8-2;29;10
9, Madison Memorial;9-2;23;6
10, Germantown;9-2;11;9
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 7, West Allis Central 1.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Nicolet (10);12-1;100;1
2, La Crosse Central;10-1;88;2
3, GB Southwest;11-0;81;3
4, Westosha Central;9-1;59;5
tie, Milw. Washington;8-4;59;6
6, Onalaska;10-2;47;4
7, East Troy;10-1;43;7
8, Kaukauna;9-2;38;8
9, Milw. Madison;9-3;13;10
10, Mount Horeb;10-3;12;NR
Others receiving votes: West Bend East 3, Milw. Bay View 3, Plymouth 2, Merrill 1, Elkhorn 1.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Greendale Martin Luth. (8);9-2;97;1
2, Waupun (2);9-1;90;2
3, St. John’s Military;9-0;80;3
4, Lake Country Lutheran;10-1;61;5
5, Racine St. Catherine’s;9-3;56;7
6, Stratford;11-0;45;8
7, Brookfield Academy;9-2;35;9
8, WB Dominican;9-4;29;4
9, Lakeside Lutheran;8-2;28;6
10, Platteville;10-3;18;10
Others receiving votes: Freedom 7, Lake Mills 3, Southern Door 1.
DIVISION 4
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Manitowoc Roncalli (10);12-0;100;1
2, Darlington;10-2;85;T2
3, Clear Lake;10-0;74;T4
4, Oshkosh Lourdes;10-1;64;T4
5, Iola-Scandinavia;11-0;62;6
6, Mineral Point;8-3;43;8
7, New Glarus;10-2;41;T2
8, Howards Grove;11-1;38;7
9, Osseo-Fairchild;9-1;24;9
10, Cameron;9-1;15;10
Others receiving votes: Fennimore 2, Menominee Indian 2.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (10);12-0;100;1
2, Randolph;10-0;76;4
3, Hustisford;10-0;76;4
4, Bangor;10-1;61;5
5, Blair-Taylor;12-0;60;T6
6, Marshfield Columbus;11-1;58;2
7, Wauzeka;11-1;40;9
8, Potosi;8-1;36;10
9, Almond-Bancroft;9-2;15;T6
10, Young Copps Prep;10-4;5;8
Others receiving votes: Wild Rose 4, Rio 4, Pecatonica 2, Faith Christian 2.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Milwaukee King (9);11-3;98;1
2, Mukwonago (1);13-1;90;2
3, Bay Port;13-0;82;3
4, Oak Creek;12-2;64;7
5, Germantown;11-2;53;5
6, Milwaukee DSHA;10-2;41;10
7, Appleton East;10-2;40;9
8. De Pere;10-4;23;4
9, Madison Memorial;11-3;20;6
10, Sun Prairie;10-3;15;NR
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 7, Green Bay Preble 7, Arrowhead 6, Stevens Point 3, Middleton 1.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Beaver Dam (9);14-1;90;1
2, NB Eisenhower;13-1;81;2
3, Monona Grove;13-1;63;4
4, Hortonville;10-2;58;5
5, Slinger;13-1;56;6
6, Whitefish Bay;13-1;49;7
7, West Bend West;10-2;29;9
8, Milwaukee Pius;11-4;27;3
9, Monroe;10-4;26;10
10, Pewaukee;11-4;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 4, Stoughton 3, Milwaukee Washington 3.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Laconia (9);14-0;90;1
2, Amherst;11-1;78;2
3, Marshall;11-2;71;3
4, Prairie du Chien;13-0;61;5
5, G-E-T;11-1;51;6
6, Freedom;12-1;43;7
7, Wisconsin Dells;11-2;36;4
8, Shoreland Luth.;11-1;23;9
9, Valders;11-1;16;10
tie, Kewaunee;12-1;16;8
Others receiving votes: Platteville 3, Prescott 3, Wrightstown 2, Lakeside Lutheran 1, Bloomer 1.
DIVISION 4
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Aquinas (9);14-0;90;1
2, Melrose-Mindoro;12-0;80;2
3, Colby;13-0;66;5
4, Howards Grove;12-0;64;6
5, Mishicot;13-1;50;7
6, Racine Lutheran;12-1;46;3
7, Milw. Acad. Science;10-3;28;9
8, Durand;10-1;27;4
9, Colfax;10-2;22;10
10, Darlington;11-2;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 5, Cuba City 3, Bonduel 2, Crandon 1.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Clayton (5);13-0;86;1
2, Black Hawk (4);13-0;85;2
3, River Ridge;11-2;64;3
4, Fall River;11-2;59;4
5, Oneida Nation;12-0;53;5
6, Wausau Newman;12-3;46;6
7, Argyle;10-1;43;7
8, Wausaukee;10-1;32;9
9, Wauzeka;11-1;13;NR
10, Randolph;11-3;10;8
Others receiving votes: Kickapoo 2, Eleva-Strum 1, Rio 1.