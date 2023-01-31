High school boys basketball roundup: Williams scores 27, La Crosse Central thumps Caledonia

The Central High School boys basketball team took control in the first half and cruised to an 80-48 nonconference win over Caledonia at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Senior guard Nic Williams made 5 of 6 attempts from the 3-point line and scored 27 points to lead the RiverHawks (12-5), who won their third game in a row after losing three in a row.

Williams made 11 of 13 shots overall, and Central scored 26 points off turnovers to beat the Warriors (8-8).

Junior Henry Meyer had 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and senior Bennett Fried 18 points and eight rebounds for the RiverHawks, who are ranked ninth in Division 2 by The Associated Press.

Caledonia was led by 11-point performances by Lewis Doyle and Garrett Konz.

Aquinas 69, Arcadia 64

ARCADIA — The Blugolds (12-5) won their second game in a row but had to come back in the second half to get the victory.

Junior Walter Berns scored 17 of his team-high 21 in the second half, and junior Shane Wellenbring 11 of his 16 after halftime for Aquinas.Senior teammate Andrew Sutton also hit three 3-pointers and scored 17.

The Raiders (7-9) were led by senior Connor Weltzien’s 26 points. He scored 17 in the first half to help Arcadia to a 33-32 lead.

Holmen 73, Menomine 59

HOLMEN — Senior forward Drew Tengblad had a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double as the Vikings (8-8) took care of Menomine.

After being tied at halftime 33-33, Holmen excelled in the second half as they forced 11 turnovers in the game. As a team, the Vikings shot 20-for-23 from the free throw line.

Sophomore guard Kaiden Wilber stuffed the statsheet with 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Senior forward Reid Tengblad had 12 points and seven rebounds before fouling out.

Logan 56, Prairie du Chien 39

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Rangers (8-10) ended the Blackhawks (5-12) three-game winning streak behind a trio of double-digit scorers.

Senior guard Cam Kruse led Logan with 14 points, followed closely by junior guard Nick Joley with 12 and sophomore forward Jacob Hackbarth with 10. The Rangers defense proved the strongest in a low scoring first half, leading 20-12 at halftime.

MVC

Onalaska 78, Tomah 33

TOMAH — The Hilltoppers (13-3, 7-0), ranked fourth in Division 2, maintained their lead in the conference and won their eighth game in a row.

Junior Evan Anderson scored a game-high 23 points, and junior teammates Adam Skifton and Isaac Skemp added 15 and 13, respectively.

The Timberwolves (6-12, 2-5) were led by Tom Hesse’s 12 points.

Coulee

West Salem 81, G-E-T 44

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (8-8, 4-3) had a three-game winning streak snapped by the second-ranked team in Division 3 in this week’s Associated Press rankings.

The Panthers (15-1, 8-0) took a 49-18 lead by halftime and maintained that margin through the finish.

Tigers senior Carson Koepnick led all scorers with 17 points, joined in double figures by a trio of teammates; junior Joe Sullivan scored 15 and sophomore Kyle Hehli and senior Brennan Kennedy each had 11.

Junior Cody Schmitz led G-E-T, but was held to a season-low 12 points.

Onalaska Luther 71, Black River Falls 37

ONALASKA — Junior forward Logan Bahr had 17 points and six rebounds, but it was sophomore guard Synclair Byus off the bench with 13 points that stood out in the Knights (16-1, 6-1) win over the Tigers (7-11, 2-6).

Westby 54, Viroqua 49

WESTBY — Senior Jack Wieninger scored 16 points to lead three in double figures for the Norsemen (6-10, 3-4).

Juniors Caleb Johnson and Rhett Stenslien added 14 and 11, respectively, as Westby ended a four-game losing streak.

Clayton Weston scored a game-high 17 points for the Blackhawks (1-14, 0-6).

Scenic Bluffs

Necedah 70, Brookwood 43

BROOKWOOD — The Falcons (5-11, 2-5) struggled shooting the ball — finishing at 37% from the field — while turning the ball over 19 times.

Junior guard Brady Hansen finished with a team high 18 points. Junior wing Wyatt Maurhoff had eight points and seven rebounds.

Three Rivers

Lewiston-Altura 58, La Crescent-Hokah 47

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Cardinals snapped a six-game losing skid by upsetting the Lancers (12-6, 6-3).

Lewiston-Altura built a six-point halftime lead and expanded on it.

The Cardinals continued their strong play in the second half, outscoring La Crescent-Hokah 30-25 to finish off the double-digit win.

Cardinals senior Cole Kriedermacher led all scorers with 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Sophomore Wyatt Kriedermacher also hit double figures for L-A, scoring 10 points.

Senior Owen Bentzen led the Lancers with 19 points, followed by a 15-point game from fellow senior Mason Einerwold.