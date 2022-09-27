High school football: Associated Press rankings

HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
This football poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
LARGE DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Mukwoanago (7);609;88;1
2, Kimberly (1);6-0;77;2
3, Waunakee (1);6-0;69;4
4, Bay Port;6-0;68;3
5, Neenah;6-0;55;6
6, Onalaska;6-0;36;8
7, Muskego;5-1;35;7
People are also reading…
(tie), Arrowhead;5-1;35;5
9, River Falls;6-0;12;NR
10, Brookfield Central;5-1;5;NR
(tie), West De Pere;6-0;5;NR
Others receiving votes: Verona 3, Franklin 3, Baraboo 2, Sussex Hamilton 1, Sun Prairie East 1.
MEDIUM DIVIISON
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Catholic Memorial (9);6-0;90;1
2, Mayville;6-0;71;2
3, Columbus;6-0;68;4
4, Monroe;6-0;65;3
5, Freedom;6-0;54;5
6, Racine St. Catherine's;6-0;41;6
7, Lodi;6-0;30;10
8, Ellsworth;5-1;28;T8
9, Brodhead/Juda;6-0;25;T8
10, West Salem;5-1;14;NR
Others receiving votes: Little Chute 6, Rice Lake 2.
SMALL DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, St. Mary's Springs (8);6-0;89;1
2, Aquinas (1);6-0;80;2
3, Eau Claire Regis;6-0;72;3
4, Colby;6-0;64;4
5, Coleman;6-0;49;5
6, Mondovi;6-0;36;7
7, Darlington;5-1;33;6
8, Cashton;6-0;19;NR
9, Edgar;5-1;15;8
10, Kenosha St. Joseph;6-0;12;10
Others receiving votes: Cambria-Friesland 7, Belleville 7, Markesan 6, Bangor 4, Auburndale 2.