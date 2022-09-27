 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football: Associated Press rankings

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

This football poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

LARGE DIVISION

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Mukwoanago (7);609;88;1

2, Kimberly (1);6-0;77;2

3, Waunakee (1);6-0;69;4

4, Bay Port;6-0;68;3

5, Neenah;6-0;55;6

6, Onalaska;6-0;36;8

7, Muskego;5-1;35;7

(tie), Arrowhead;5-1;35;5

9, River Falls;6-0;12;NR

10, Brookfield Central;5-1;5;NR

(tie), West De Pere;6-0;5;NR

Others receiving votes: Verona 3, Franklin 3, Baraboo 2, Sussex Hamilton 1, Sun Prairie East 1.

MEDIUM DIVIISON

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Catholic Memorial (9);6-0;90;1

2, Mayville;6-0;71;2

3, Columbus;6-0;68;4

4, Monroe;6-0;65;3

5, Freedom;6-0;54;5

6, Racine St. Catherine's;6-0;41;6

7, Lodi;6-0;30;10

8, Ellsworth;5-1;28;T8

9, Brodhead/Juda;6-0;25;T8

10, West Salem;5-1;14;NR

Others receiving votes: Little Chute 6, Rice Lake 2.

SMALL DIVISION

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, St. Mary's Springs (8);6-0;89;1

2, Aquinas (1);6-0;80;2

3, Eau Claire Regis;6-0;72;3

4, Colby;6-0;64;4

5, Coleman;6-0;49;5

6, Mondovi;6-0;36;7

7, Darlington;5-1;33;6

8, Cashton;6-0;19;NR

9, Edgar;5-1;15;8

10, Kenosha St. Joseph;6-0;12;10

Others receiving votes: Cambria-Friesland 7, Belleville 7, Markesan 6, Bangor 4, Auburndale 2.

