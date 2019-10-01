HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
LARGE DIVISION (Enrollment 900 and higher)
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Muskego (8);6-0;88;1
2, Kimberly;6-0;75;2
3, Bay Port (1);6-0;73;3
4, Waunakee;6-0;65;4
5, Madison Memorial;6-0;45;6
6, Fond du Lac;5-1;34;7
7, Menomonie;6-0;28;8
8, Waterford;6-0;20;9
9, Mequon Homestead;5-1;17;5
10, Hartford;6-0;15;NR
Others receiving votes: DeForest 12. Franklin 6. Onalaska 6. Holmen 5. West De Pere 5. Hortonville 1.
MEDIUM DIVISION (Enrollment 301-899)
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Stratford (9);6-0;90;2
2, Amherst;6-0;75;3
3, Freedom;6-0;66;5
You have free articles remaining.
4, Lodi;6-0;57;6
5, Racine St. Catherine's;5-1;53;1
6, Wrightstown;5-1;37;7
7, St. Croix Central;5-1;25;9
8, NB Eisenhower;5-1;22;8
9, Lake Mills;5-1;21;10
10, Waukesha Cath. Mem.;4-2;19;4
Others receiving votes: Kiel 8. Sparta 8. Grafton 7. Reedsburg 2. New Berlin West 1. Maple Northwestern 1. Horicon/Hustisford 1. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 1. Evansville 1.
SMALL DIVISION (Enrollment 300 and lower)
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Racine Lutheran (9);6-0;90;1
2, Edgar;6-0;69;3
3, Bangor;6-0;67;4
tie, Black Hawk;6-0;67;2
5, Eau Claire Regis;6-0;52;5
6, Mineral Point;6-0;46;6
7, Hilbert;6-0;36;7
8, Johnson Creek;6-0;28;8
9, Lancaster;6-0;23;9
10, Abbotsford;6-0;9;10
Others receiving votes: Mondovi 6. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. Fond du Lac Springs 1.