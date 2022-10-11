High school football: Associated Press rankings

HIGH SCHOOL
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
LARGE DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Waunakee (8);8-0;88;2
2, Bay Port (1);8-0;82;3
3, Kimberly;7-1;63;6
4, Onalaska;8-0;61;5
5, Mukwonago;7-1;49;1
6, Neenah;7-1;37;4
7, Muskego;7-1;34;7
8, West De Pere;8-0;30;9
People are also reading…
9, Brookfield Central;7-1;24;8
10, Verona;7-1;13;10
Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie East 6, Appleton North 3, Kettle Moraine 2, Menasha 2, Hartland Arrowhead 1.
MEDIUM DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Catholic Memorial (9);8-0;90;1
2, Mayville;8-0;74;2
3, Columbus;8-0;69;3
4, Monroe;8-0;68;4
5, Little Chute;8-0;50;7
6, Ellsworth;7-1;46;5
7, West Salem;7-1;38;8
8, Freedom;7-1;22;9
9, Racine St. Catherine's;7-1;15;5
10, Lodi;7-1;14;10
Others receiving votes: Maple Northwestern 6, Reedsburg 3.
SMALL DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, St. Mary's Springs (80:8-0;89;1
2, Aquinas (1);8-0;82;2
3, Eau Claire Regis;8-0;71;3
4, Colby;8-0;62;4
5, Coleman;8-0;49;5
6, Darlington;7-1;45;6
7, Cashton;8-0;38;7
8, Edgar;7-1;20;8
9. Kenosha St. Joseph;8-0;16;9
10, Mondovi;7-1;9;T10
Others receiving votes: Bangor 7, Markesan 5, Belleville 2.