High school football: Associated Press rankings

HIGH SCHOOL

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

LARGE DIVISION

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Waunakee (8);8-0;88;2

2, Bay Port (1);8-0;82;3

3, Kimberly;7-1;63;6

4, Onalaska;8-0;61;5

5, Mukwonago;7-1;49;1

6, Neenah;7-1;37;4

7, Muskego;7-1;34;7

8, West De Pere;8-0;30;9

9, Brookfield Central;7-1;24;8

10, Verona;7-1;13;10

Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie East 6, Appleton North 3, Kettle Moraine 2, Menasha 2, Hartland Arrowhead 1.

MEDIUM DIVISION

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Catholic Memorial (9);8-0;90;1

2, Mayville;8-0;74;2

3, Columbus;8-0;69;3

4, Monroe;8-0;68;4

5, Little Chute;8-0;50;7

6, Ellsworth;7-1;46;5

7, West Salem;7-1;38;8

8, Freedom;7-1;22;9

9, Racine St. Catherine's;7-1;15;5

10, Lodi;7-1;14;10

Others receiving votes: Maple Northwestern 6, Reedsburg 3.

SMALL DIVISION

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, St. Mary's Springs (80:8-0;89;1

2, Aquinas (1);8-0;82;2

3, Eau Claire Regis;8-0;71;3

4, Colby;8-0;62;4

5, Coleman;8-0;49;5

6, Darlington;7-1;45;6

7, Cashton;8-0;38;7

8, Edgar;7-1;20;8

9. Kenosha St. Joseph;8-0;16;9

10, Mondovi;7-1;9;T10

Others receiving votes: Bangor 7, Markesan 5, Belleville 2.

