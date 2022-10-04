High school football: Associated Press rankings

HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
LARGE DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Mukwonago (9);7-0;99;1
2, Waunakee;7-0;87;3
3, Bay Port;7-0;80;4
4, Neenah (1);7-0;72;5
5, Onalaska;7-0;57;6
6, Kimberly;6-1;48;2
7, Muskego;6-1;42;T7
8, Brookfield Central;6-1;22;T10
9, West De Pere;7-0;13;T10
10, Verona;6-1;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 7, River Falls 5, Sun Prairie East 4, Appleton North 1, Oak Creek 1.
MEDIUM DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Catholic Memorial (10);7-0;100;1
2, Mayville;7-0;83;2
3, Columbus;7-0;80;3
4, Monroe;7-0;75;4
5, Racine St. Catherine's;7-0;56;6
6, Ellsworth;6-1;44;8
7, Little Chute;7-0;41;NR
8, West Salem;6-1;32;10
9, Freedom;6-1;19;5
10, Lodi;6-1;12;7
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 5, Lakeside Lutheran 1, Wrightstown 1, Northwestern 1.
SMALL DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. St. Mary's Springs (9);7-0;99;1
2, Aquinas (1);7-0;88;2
3, Eau Claire Regis;7-0;82;3
4, Colby;7-0;70;4
5, Coleman;7-0;57;5
6, Darlington;6-1;46;7
7, Cashton;7-0;39;8
8, Edgar;6-1;29;9
9, Kenosha St. Joseph;7-0;13;10
10, Belleville;7-0;10;NR
(tie), Mondovi;6-1;10;6
Others receiving votes: Bangor 4, Markesan 2, Auburndale 1.