High school football: Associated Press rankings

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

LARGE DIVISION

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Mukwonago (9);7-0;99;1

2, Waunakee;7-0;87;3

3, Bay Port;7-0;80;4

4, Neenah (1);7-0;72;5

5, Onalaska;7-0;57;6

6, Kimberly;6-1;48;2

7, Muskego;6-1;42;T7

8, Brookfield Central;6-1;22;T10

9, West De Pere;7-0;13;T10

10, Verona;6-1;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 7, River Falls 5, Sun Prairie East 4, Appleton North 1, Oak Creek 1.

MEDIUM DIVISION

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Catholic Memorial (10);7-0;100;1

2, Mayville;7-0;83;2

3, Columbus;7-0;80;3

4, Monroe;7-0;75;4

5, Racine St. Catherine's;7-0;56;6

6, Ellsworth;6-1;44;8

7, Little Chute;7-0;41;NR

8, West Salem;6-1;32;10

9, Freedom;6-1;19;5

10, Lodi;6-1;12;7

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 5, Lakeside Lutheran 1, Wrightstown 1, Northwestern 1.

SMALL DIVISION

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. St. Mary's Springs (9);7-0;99;1

2, Aquinas (1);7-0;88;2

3, Eau Claire Regis;7-0;82;3

4, Colby;7-0;70;4

5, Coleman;7-0;57;5

6, Darlington;6-1;46;7

7, Cashton;7-0;39;8

8, Edgar;6-1;29;9

9, Kenosha St. Joseph;7-0;13;10

10, Belleville;7-0;10;NR

(tie), Mondovi;6-1;10;6

Others receiving votes: Bangor 4, Markesan 2, Auburndale 1.

