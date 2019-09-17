{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

LARGE DIVISION (Enrollment 900 and higher)

School;Record;Point;Previous

1. Muskego (7);4-0;79;1

2. Kimberly;4-0;66;2

3. Waunakee;4-0;62;3

4. Bay Port (1);4-0;56;4

5. Mequon Homestead4-0;44;5

6. Verona;4-0;34;6

7. Madison Memorial;4-0;27;7

8. Fond du Lac;3-1;20;T8

9. Menomonie;4-0;18;10

10. Waterford;4-0;9;NR

Others receiving votes: West De Pere 6. DeForest 4. Franklin 4. Brookfield Central 3. Menomonee Falls 3. Onalaska 3. Holmen 2.

MEDIUM DIVISION (Enrollment 301-899)

School;Record;Point;Previous

1. Racine St. Catherine's (7);4-0;77;2

2. St. Croix Central;4-0;63;4

3. Stratford;4-0;59;5

4. Wrightstown;4-0;55;6

5. Waukesha Cath. Mem. (1);3-1;50;1

6. Amherst;4-0;34;7

7. Freedom;4-0;27;8

8. New Berlin Eisenhower;3-1;25;3

9. Lodi;4-0;20;9

10. Sparta;4-0;10;T10

Others receiving votes: Grafton 8. Kiel 5. Lake Mills 4. Lake Country Lutheran 3.

SMALL DIVISION (Enrollment 300 and lower)

School;Record;Point;Previous

1. Racine Lutheran (7);4-0;79;1

2. Black Hawk-Warren (1);4-0;67;2

3. Edgar;4-0;62;3

4. Bangor;4-0;55;4

5. Eau Claire Regis;4-0;48;5

6. Mineral Point;4-0;37;6

7. Hilbert;4-0;36;7

8. Johnson Creek;4-0;26;8

9. Lancaster;4-0;22;9

10. Abbotsford;4-0;7;10

Others receiving votes: Fond du Lac Springs 1.

