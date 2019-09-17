HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
LARGE DIVISION (Enrollment 900 and higher)
School;Record;Point;Previous
1. Muskego (7);4-0;79;1
2. Kimberly;4-0;66;2
3. Waunakee;4-0;62;3
4. Bay Port (1);4-0;56;4
5. Mequon Homestead4-0;44;5
6. Verona;4-0;34;6
7. Madison Memorial;4-0;27;7
8. Fond du Lac;3-1;20;T8
9. Menomonie;4-0;18;10
10. Waterford;4-0;9;NR
Others receiving votes: West De Pere 6. DeForest 4. Franklin 4. Brookfield Central 3. Menomonee Falls 3. Onalaska 3. Holmen 2.
MEDIUM DIVISION (Enrollment 301-899)
School;Record;Point;Previous
1. Racine St. Catherine's (7);4-0;77;2
2. St. Croix Central;4-0;63;4
3. Stratford;4-0;59;5
4. Wrightstown;4-0;55;6
5. Waukesha Cath. Mem. (1);3-1;50;1
6. Amherst;4-0;34;7
7. Freedom;4-0;27;8
8. New Berlin Eisenhower;3-1;25;3
9. Lodi;4-0;20;9
10. Sparta;4-0;10;T10
Others receiving votes: Grafton 8. Kiel 5. Lake Mills 4. Lake Country Lutheran 3.
SMALL DIVISION (Enrollment 300 and lower)
School;Record;Point;Previous
1. Racine Lutheran (7);4-0;79;1
2. Black Hawk-Warren (1);4-0;67;2
3. Edgar;4-0;62;3
4. Bangor;4-0;55;4
5. Eau Claire Regis;4-0;48;5
6. Mineral Point;4-0;37;6
7. Hilbert;4-0;36;7
8. Johnson Creek;4-0;26;8
9. Lancaster;4-0;22;9
10. Abbotsford;4-0;7;10
Others receiving votes: Fond du Lac Springs 1.