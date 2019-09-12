{{featured_button_text}}

MVC

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Sparta 1-0 3-0

Central 1-0 2-1

Holmen 1-0 2-1

Onalaska 0-0 2-1

Tomah 0-1 2-1

Logan 0-1 1-2

West Salem 0-1 0-3

SWAL

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Lancaster 1-0 3-0

Mineral Point 1-0 3-0

Aquinas 1-0 2-1

Cuba City 1-0 1-2

Darlington 0-1 2-1

Fennimore 0-1 1-2

Onalaska Luther 0-1 1-2

Iowa-Grant 0-1 0-3

SOUTH CENTRAL

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

G-E-T 1-0 2-1

Mauston 1-0 1-2

Nekoosa 1-0 1-2

Wautoma 1-0 1-2

Wisconsin Dells 0-1 1-2

Adams-Friendship 0-1 0-3

Black River Falls 0-1 0-3

Westfield 0-1 0-3

SCENIC BLUFFS

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Bangor 1-0 3-0

Cashton 1-0 2-1

Royall 1-0 1-2

New Lisbon 0-0 2-1

Brookwood 0-1 2-1

Necedah 0-1 1-2

Hillsboro 0-1 0-3

DAIRYLAND

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Blair-Taylor 1-0 2-1

Eleva-Strum 1-0 2-1

Melrose-Mindoro 1-0 2-1

Whitehall 1-0 2-1

Augusta 0-1 2-1

C-FC 0-1 1-2

Ind./Gil. 0-1 0-3

Pepin/Alma 0-1 0-3

SWC

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Arcadia 1-0 2-1

Platteville 1-0 2-1

River Valley 1-0 2-1

Viroqua 1-0 1-2

Prairie du Chien 0-1 2-1

Dodgeville 0-1 0-3

Richland Center 0-1 0-3

Westby 0-1 0-3

RIDGE AND VALLEY

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

De Soto 3-0 3-0

Wauz./Seneca 1-0 1-2

Highland 2-1 2-1

Ithaca 2-1 2-1

Kick./LaFarge 1-2 1-2

Riverdale 1-2 1-2

Won./Weston 0-2 0-3

North Crawford 0-2 0-3

