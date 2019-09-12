MVC
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Sparta 1-0 3-0
Central 1-0 2-1
Holmen 1-0 2-1
Onalaska 0-0 2-1
Tomah 0-1 2-1
Logan 0-1 1-2
West Salem 0-1 0-3
SWAL
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Lancaster 1-0 3-0
Mineral Point 1-0 3-0
Aquinas 1-0 2-1
Cuba City 1-0 1-2
Darlington 0-1 2-1
Fennimore 0-1 1-2
Onalaska Luther 0-1 1-2
Iowa-Grant 0-1 0-3
SOUTH CENTRAL
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
G-E-T 1-0 2-1
Mauston 1-0 1-2
Nekoosa 1-0 1-2
Wautoma 1-0 1-2
Wisconsin Dells 0-1 1-2
Adams-Friendship 0-1 0-3
Black River Falls 0-1 0-3
Westfield 0-1 0-3
SCENIC BLUFFS
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Bangor 1-0 3-0
Cashton 1-0 2-1
Royall 1-0 1-2
New Lisbon 0-0 2-1
Brookwood 0-1 2-1
Necedah 0-1 1-2
Hillsboro 0-1 0-3
DAIRYLAND
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Blair-Taylor 1-0 2-1
Eleva-Strum 1-0 2-1
Melrose-Mindoro 1-0 2-1
Whitehall 1-0 2-1
Augusta 0-1 2-1
C-FC 0-1 1-2
Ind./Gil. 0-1 0-3
Pepin/Alma 0-1 0-3
SWC
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Arcadia 1-0 2-1
Platteville 1-0 2-1
River Valley 1-0 2-1
Viroqua 1-0 1-2
Prairie du Chien 0-1 2-1
Dodgeville 0-1 0-3
Richland Center 0-1 0-3
Westby 0-1 0-3
RIDGE AND VALLEY
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
De Soto 3-0 3-0
Wauz./Seneca 1-0 1-2
Highland 2-1 2-1
Ithaca 2-1 2-1
Kick./LaFarge 1-2 1-2
Riverdale 1-2 1-2
Won./Weston 0-2 0-3
North Crawford 0-2 0-3