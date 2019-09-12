RUSHING
Name, school Att.-Yards Per Game TD
Trevor Rebhahn, De Soto 70-559 186.3 10
Mitchell Klinkner, Brookwood 55-491 163.7 7
Johnny Davis, Central 39-464 154.7 7
Carter Horstman, Bangor 43-430 143.3 7
Max Harcey, Logan 65-383 127.7 3
Matt Brandenberg, Blair-Taylor 55-372 124.0 4
Mathieu Oesterle, Bangor 27-290 96.7 5
Nate Lubinsky, Onalaska 56-280 93.3 2
Cole Wisniewski, Sparta 26-264 88.0 6
Will Cambio, Aquinas 31-260 86.7 4
Austin Mowery, Westby 45-250 83.3 5
Aiden Lee, Aquinas 32-243 81.0 2
Kaden Brandau, Brookwood 30-233 77.7 4
Marcus Cox, Sparta 33-215 71.7 0
Jaedon Abraham, Holmen 37-202 67.3 3
Raif Radcliffe, Mel.-Min. 16-199 66.3 2
Nathan Spears, Tomah 29-196 65.3 4
Brett Holden, Holmen 49-181 60.3 1
Elliot Bird, BRF 36-178 59.3 1
Hank Reader, Bangor 24-174 58.0 2
PASSING
C-A-Y Avg.TD-INT
Noah King, Caledonia 20-33-432 216.0 5-1
Austin Larson, Onalaska 38-65-596 198.7 7-1
Elliot Bird, BRF 40-66-593 197.7 5-3
Johnny Davis, Central 31-80-545 181.7 6-2
Justin Gerke, Tomah 33-52-545 181.7 6-3
Dillon Ellefson, Westby 28-60-474 158.0 4-1
Cole Wisniewski, Sparta 19-33-392 130.7 6-2
Julian Erickson, Logan 17-31-234 117.0 1-3
Cain Fremstad, Blair-Taylor 23-43-291 97.0 7-3
Cam Weber, Holmen 10-26-216 72.0 2-0
RECEIVING
Catches-Yards Avg.TD
Jordan Davis, Central 16-358 119.3 5
Eli King, Caledonia 8-238 119.0 4
Boone Mathison, Tomah 14-265 88.3 3
Landon Peterson, Onalaska 14-243 81.0 4
Kade Gnewikow, Tomah 14-241 80.3 3
Mike Roou, BRF 15-226 75.3 2
Davontae Spears, Westby 10-193 64.0 3
Jack McHugh-Sake, Logan 7-108 54.0 1
