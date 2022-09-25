High school girls tennis: La Crosse Aquinas takes edge to conference tournament

The Aquinas High School girls tennis team swept through the MVC’s dual season and takes a point lead into Monday’s conference tournament at the Green Island Tennis Courts.

The Blugolds won the dual championship via a 5-2 victory over second-place Central on Sept. 6, and the two teams will have their final battle in a tournament format when competition begins at 9 a.m.

Aquinas junior Danica Silcox brings a 15-2 singles record to the tournament with most of her victories coming at No. 1 singles. Silcox is a two-time WIAA Division 2 state qualifier, and she went unbeaten during the MVC dual season.

The Blugolds also have a strong contender at No. 2 singles with sophomore Kate Fortney, who owns an 18-2 singles record, was unbeaten during the MVC dual season and joined Silcox as a Division 2 state qualifier a year ago.

Junior Charlee Gauger is 8-3 at No. 3 singles, is another undefeated player in MVC duals and has also played some Division 1 doubles for the Blugolds.

Freshman Tenzin Nelson has played in three singles spots for Aquinas this fall, and she hasn’t lost a match. Coach Kevin Roop said most of her success has come at No. 4 singles, but she has played as high as No. 2 if Gauger and/or Fortney have shifted to strengthen the lineup.

The RiverHawks have been led this season by their No. 1 doubles team of junior Katie Johnson and senior Odessa Barreyro (20-4).

The duo has won its past eight matches and hasn’t lost since a 6-4, 6-4 defeat at the hands of Manitowoc’s Taylor Peterson and Hannah Dvorak on Aug. 26. Johnson and Barreyro have only been pushed to three sets twice during their 20 victories.

Sparta’s Alana Clark and Katie Gilbertson gave them their toughest conference match before losing 6-1, 7-6 (5).

The Spartans also have another strong doubles team that consists of Amelia Russ and Evelyn Tripp. They are 12-2 at No. 2 with losses to teams from Central and West Salem.