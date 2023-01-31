High school wrestling: G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro spoils Holmen's night of excitement

HOLMEN — There was no shortage of drama on stage at the Holmen High School Fine Arts Center on Tuesday night, but there wasn’t a play or musical in the spotlight.

The Holmen wrestling team came back from being down 25-12 to lead by five their “Pin Down Hunger” dual against G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro, and one match remained. The Titans needed a pin at 182 pounds to win and they got it from senior Ben Peterson for the 34-33 nonconference win.

Peterson (33-4) defeated Gavin Bramwell by pinning in 3 minutes, 1 second to play spoiler to the Vikings comeback.

“I had confidence coming into it,” Ben Peterson said. “The coaches are confident in my abilities and everyone believed in me. I knew I could do it, and I went out and did it.”

Peterson was originally set to wrestle at 170 in a rematch of a prior loss against Vikings senior Benson Swatek (19-10). Swatek was bumped down to 160, where he earned a pin to put Holmen up by eight. Titans coach Pete Peterson, Ben's father, made some adjustments to get his team in position to win.

Gunnar Johnson (21-17) was moved to 170, where he picked up a 1-0 decision while Ben got the needed pin during the second period.

“We knew we had to win a few certain matchups and we had to bump a few kids,” Pete Peterson said. “Last second, we bumped the lineup. It wasn’t originally our plan all night, but I bumped a few kids to get the win.

"It was a last second spur to get the win. We got it done at 170, Gunnar got that one point win for us and I thought Ben is pretty solid and could get a pin for us.”

After both teams traded pins to open the night at 195 and 220, the Titans won five of the next six matches. Senior Andrew Weiss’ (21-10) win over senior Carson Koss (24-11) with a late takedown at 145, along with a point taken away from the Titans for unsportsmanlike conduct, brought the score back to 25-21.

Pins by senior Matt McBride (34-10) and Swatek put the Vikings ahead, but not for good.

“It’s always disappointing when you can’t pull it off,” Holmen coach Justin Lancaster said. “It’s what makes high school sports fun and frustrating all at the same time depending on what side you’re on. I’m pretty proud of our guys for just being in the battle they were in.”

The excitement level in the Fine Arts Center was assisted by the theatric flair of pre-match introductions, smoke machines and spotlights. A theater full of fans from both teams added to the thrill for Ben.

“It’s a ton of fun,” Ben Peterson said. “That’s one of the coolest duals I’ve ever done. It’s a cool environment with everyone on stage, the smoke. Just really cool.”

“Our kids were a little overwhelmed at first, you could see it,” Pete Peterson said. “Once they got into a routine, the mats the same as anywhere else.”

Holmen’s Hope raised $2,400 for the event through sponsorships with Lancaster being proud of what his program and school at large were able to do with their platform.

“The Holmen wrestling community is amazing,” Lancaster said. “The community in general, the support we get from administration to allow us to hold an event like this and what it takes to have this happen in our Fine Arts Center was awesome. We try to use and event once a year to help others.”

Holmen senior Ron White (31-10) pinned Alex Wieczorek in 33 seconds at 220. Titans freshman Colten Koss (29-9) picked up a major decision 8-0 win over freshman Kaleb Runde (19-9).