BOWLING
PLA-MOR
TWILITE LEAGUE
Team: King Properties 2192 (779)
Individual: Emily Casberg 597, Ellyn Sosalla 597, Jodi Beier 563, Kathy Alfred 562, Jill Callan (244)
COMMERCIAL
Team: Band of Brothers 2712, Timmer's Ten Mile (984)
Individual: Mel Beeler 545, Bobbie Grubb 540 (212), Jon Ness 686, Greg Powell 637
SOCIAL
Team: T&A 2165, Screwballs (810)
Individual: Missy Oldenburg 547 (232), Dede Hanson 508, Jeff Cermak 677, Randy Berg 651 (248)
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Cereals 1467 (519)
Individual: Cary Christianson 512 (213), Barb Theis 511, Cindi Vanloon 506, Connie Garson 498
PLA-MOR SENIOR MEN
Team: Rebels 3680, Nick's Barber Shop (1273)
Individual: Joe Petrick 625, Dennis Butterfield 623, Don Greeno 599, Al Stellmaker 595, Bill Kabat (227)
COULEE GOLF BOWL
UNWINDERS LEAGUE
Team: Keil Drywall 1779 (609)
Individual: Jill Veitz 495 (181), Renee Sampson 464, Rose Finn 462, Karen Sampson 460
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Jon & Tina's Team 2751, Medary Drilling (979)
Individual: Jerry Glentz 727 (288), Jacob Dunnum 698, Kevin Sosalla 665, Kevin Schueller 646
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Sew And Sew Sisters 2183 (771)
Individual: Diane Shuda 525, Kathy Snyder 502, Sam White 486, Linda Ott 482, Pam Kowal (201)
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: The Wharf 1740, Aptiv (621)
Individual: Sue Christopherson 539 (207), Jean Waraxa 529, Pat Clements 512, Gayle Dolle 485
SOUTH LANES
MEN'S SOUTH LANES
Team: Weiss/Bush Auto Body 3475, South Lanes (1251)
Individual: Rob Tooke 729, Greg Pizl 717, Brian Stelplugh 712, Garry Johnson 709, Jeff Greene 701
THIRD SHIFTERS
Team: Double Deuce 1367 (465)
Individual: Randy Blumentritt 738, Ray Ferguson 615 (205), Jack Kaminski 582, Steve Geiwitz 574
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Team: D&K Carpet 1420 (492)
Individual: Shari Holliday 530, Angela Schams 502, Jane Reinl 487, Melynda Beeler 479
