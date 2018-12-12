BOWLING

PLA-MOR

TWILITE LEAGUE

Team: King Properties 2192 (779)

Individual: Emily Casberg 597, Ellyn Sosalla 597, Jodi Beier 563, Kathy Alfred 562, Jill Callan (244)

COMMERCIAL

Team: Band of Brothers 2712, Timmer's Ten Mile (984)

Individual: Mel Beeler 545, Bobbie Grubb 540 (212), Jon Ness 686, Greg Powell 637

SOCIAL

Team: T&A 2165, Screwballs (810)

Individual: Missy Oldenburg 547 (232), Dede Hanson 508, Jeff Cermak 677, Randy Berg 651 (248)

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Cereals 1467 (519)

Individual: Cary Christianson 512 (213), Barb Theis 511, Cindi Vanloon 506, Connie Garson 498

PLA-MOR SENIOR MEN

Team: Rebels 3680, Nick's Barber Shop (1273)

Individual: Joe Petrick 625, Dennis Butterfield 623, Don Greeno 599, Al Stellmaker 595, Bill Kabat (227)

COULEE GOLF BOWL

UNWINDERS LEAGUE

Team: Keil Drywall 1779 (609)

Individual: Jill Veitz 495 (181), Renee Sampson 464, Rose Finn 462, Karen Sampson 460

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Jon & Tina's Team 2751, Medary Drilling (979)

Individual: Jerry Glentz 727 (288), Jacob Dunnum 698, Kevin Sosalla 665, Kevin Schueller 646

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Sew And Sew Sisters 2183 (771)

Individual: Diane Shuda 525, Kathy Snyder 502, Sam White 486, Linda Ott 482, Pam Kowal (201)

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: The Wharf 1740, Aptiv (621)

Individual: Sue Christopherson 539 (207), Jean Waraxa 529, Pat Clements 512, Gayle Dolle 485

SOUTH LANES

MEN'S SOUTH LANES

Team: Weiss/Bush Auto Body 3475, South Lanes (1251)

Individual: Rob Tooke 729, Greg Pizl 717, Brian Stelplugh 712, Garry Johnson 709, Jeff Greene 701

THIRD SHIFTERS

Team: Double Deuce 1367 (465)

Individual: Randy Blumentritt 738, Ray Ferguson 615 (205), Jack Kaminski 582, Steve Geiwitz 574

LADIES SOUTH LANES

Team: D&K Carpet 1420 (492)

Individual: Shari Holliday 530, Angela Schams 502, Jane Reinl 487, Melynda Beeler 479

