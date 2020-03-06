La Crosse Bowling
BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
TRI CITY
Team: Angry’s Way Out 3311, Coulee Golf Bowl 1191.
Individual: Mark Eagy 691 (287), Greg Espenes 664, Dennis Burnikel 651, Bryan Miller 643.
SUNDOWNERS
Team: Lane Rangers 2651 (935).
Individual: Todd Dale 644, Jason Oliver 636, Mike Hanson 619, Dave Berger 603 (235).
HAPPY HOUR
Team: Krazy L 1708 (609).
Individual: Courtney Molling 532, Kim Rochester 513, Emily Hanson 492 (201), Denise Laxton 486.
You have free articles remaining.
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Elephant Ears 2326, Doe-Nuts (808).
Individual: Pat Clements 571 (226), Sharon Mahlum 548, Sally Ruud 515, Diane Shuda 504.
BANGOR LANES
CLASSIC
Team: Ray’s Barber Shop 2708 (935).
Individual: Neil Klos 673, Andy Lochen 658, Ken Clements 624, Merlin Jones 610.
NATIONAL
Team: Jason’s Gym 3027 (1047).
Individual: Tim Langrehr 825 (299), Jaymeson Freit 728, Darin Jenks 690, Jesse Kassera 624.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT LADIES
Team: The Vault 2552 (909).
Individual: Jeri Wittmershaus 583, Katie Jones 536, Staci Tenner 525, Holly Jenks 499.