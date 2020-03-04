La Crosse Bowling
BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Ants Complete Pest Control 2242 (812)
Individual: Mary Linden 567, Kady Antony 535, Jean Waxara 518, Sheryl Smith 479, Patti Malotky 208.
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Dirndl Divas 1713 (603)
Individual: Melissa Graff 482, Anna Radde 478 (195), Kim Ammerman 470, Sheryl Smith 451.
UNWINDERS
Team: Keil Drywall 1654 (600)
Individual: Cindy Hanson 472 (183), Karen Sampson 436, Lauri Ford 417, Ruth Keil 416.
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2735 (953)
Individual: Jacob Dunnum 752 (259), Scott Dunnum 685, Warren Johnson 670, Joe Jensen 670.
basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Toronto 43 18 .705 —
Boston 41 19 .683 1½
Philadelphia 37 24 .607 6
Brooklyn 27 33 .450 15½
New York 19 42 .311 24
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 39 22 .639 —
Orlando 27 34 .443 12
Washington 22 37 .373 16
Charlotte 21 40 .344 18
Atlanta 19 44 .302 21
Central W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 52 9 .852 —
Indiana 37 24 .607 15
Chicago 21 40 .344 31
Detroit 20 42 .323 32½
Cleveland 17 44 .279 35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 39 21 .650 —
Dallas 37 25 .597 3
Memphis 30 31 .492 9½
San Antonio 26 34 .433 13
New Orleans 26 35 .426 13½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 41 20 .672 —
Utah 38 22 .633 2½
Oklahoma City 37 24 .607 4
Portland 27 35 .435 14½
Minnesota 18 42 .300 22½
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 46 13 .780 —
L.A. Clippers 42 19 .689 5
Sacramento 26 34 .433 20½
Phoenix 24 38 .387 23½
Golden State 14 48 .226 33½
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s games
Boston at Cleveland, late
Indiana at Milwaukee, late
Oklahoma City at Detroit, late
Memphis at Brooklyn, late
Orlando at Miami, late
Utah at New York, late
Chicago at Minnesota, late
New Orleans at Dallas, late
Washington at Portland, late
Today’s games
Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT pts GF GA
Boston 67 42 13 12 96 220 168
Tampa Bay 66 41 20 5 87 231 185
Toronto 66 35 23 8 78 233 218
Florida 66 33 26 7 73 224 224
Montreal 68 31 28 9 71 209 209
Buffalo 66 29 29 8 66 189 208
Ottawa 67 23 32 12 58 181 231
Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257
Metro GP W L OT pts GF GA
Washington 65 40 19 6 86 226 199
Philadelphia 65 38 20 7 83 220 190
Pittsburgh 65 38 21 6 82 211 181
N.Y. Islanders 65 35 22 8 78 183 181
Columbus 67 32 21 14 78 175 179
Carolina 64 35 24 5 75 207 183
N.Y. Rangers 66 35 27 4 74 218 206
New Jersey 65 26 27 12 64 177 216
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT pts GF GA
St. Louis 67 40 17 10 90 216 185
Colorado 65 40 18 7 87 223 173
Dallas 66 37 21 8 82 178 170
Winnipeg 68 34 28 6 74 204 199
Minnesota 66 33 26 7 73 209 207
Nashville 66 32 26 8 72 208 215
Chicago 66 30 28 8 68 201 209
Pacific GP W L OT pts GF GA
Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 214 205
Vegas 67 36 23 8 80 216 202
Calgary 67 34 26 7 75 201 206
Vancouver 65 34 25 6 74 214 204
Arizona 67 32 27 8 72 187 178
San Jose 65 28 33 4 60 169 209
Anaheim 66 26 32 8 60 170 211
Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s games
Philadelphia at Washington, late
Columbus at Calgary, late
Anaheim at Colorado, late
Arizona at Vancouver, late
Today’s games
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
St. Louis at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 9 p.m.