La Crosse Bowling
0 comments
agate

La Crosse Bowling

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse Bowling

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Ants Complete Pest Control 2242 (812)

Individual: Mary Linden 567, Kady Antony 535, Jean Waxara 518, Sheryl Smith 479, Patti Malotky 208.

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: Dirndl Divas 1713 (603)

Individual: Melissa Graff 482, Anna Radde 478 (195), Kim Ammerman 470, Sheryl Smith 451.

UNWINDERS

Team: Keil Drywall 1654 (600)

Individual: Cindy Hanson 472 (183), Karen Sampson 436, Lauri Ford 417, Ruth Keil 416.

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2735 (953)

Individual: Jacob Dunnum 752 (259), Scott Dunnum 685, Warren Johnson 670, Joe Jensen 670.

basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Toronto 43 18 .705 —

Boston 41 19 .683 1½

Philadelphia 37 24 .607 6

Brooklyn 27 33 .450 15½

New York 19 42 .311 24

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 39 22 .639 —

Orlando 27 34 .443 12

Washington 22 37 .373 16

Charlotte 21 40 .344 18

Atlanta 19 44 .302 21

Central W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 52 9 .852 —

Indiana 37 24 .607 15

Chicago 21 40 .344 31

Detroit 20 42 .323 32½

Cleveland 17 44 .279 35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Houston 39 21 .650 —

Dallas 37 25 .597 3

Memphis 30 31 .492 9½

San Antonio 26 34 .433 13

New Orleans 26 35 .426 13½

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 41 20 .672 —

Utah 38 22 .633 2½

Oklahoma City 37 24 .607 4

Portland 27 35 .435 14½

Minnesota 18 42 .300 22½

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 46 13 .780 —

L.A. Clippers 42 19 .689 5

Sacramento 26 34 .433 20½

Phoenix 24 38 .387 23½

Golden State 14 48 .226 33½

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday’s games

Boston at Cleveland, late

Indiana at Milwaukee, late

Oklahoma City at Detroit, late

Memphis at Brooklyn, late

Orlando at Miami, late

Utah at New York, late

Chicago at Minnesota, late

New Orleans at Dallas, late

Washington at Portland, late

Today’s games

Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT pts GF GA

Boston 67 42 13 12 96 220 168

Tampa Bay 66 41 20 5 87 231 185

Toronto 66 35 23 8 78 233 218

Florida 66 33 26 7 73 224 224

Montreal 68 31 28 9 71 209 209

Buffalo 66 29 29 8 66 189 208

Ottawa 67 23 32 12 58 181 231

Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257

Metro GP W L OT pts GF GA

Washington 65 40 19 6 86 226 199

Philadelphia 65 38 20 7 83 220 190

Pittsburgh 65 38 21 6 82 211 181

N.Y. Islanders 65 35 22 8 78 183 181

Columbus 67 32 21 14 78 175 179

Carolina 64 35 24 5 75 207 183

N.Y. Rangers 66 35 27 4 74 218 206

New Jersey 65 26 27 12 64 177 216

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT pts GF GA

St. Louis 67 40 17 10 90 216 185

Colorado 65 40 18 7 87 223 173

Dallas 66 37 21 8 82 178 170

Winnipeg 68 34 28 6 74 204 199

Minnesota 66 33 26 7 73 209 207

Nashville 66 32 26 8 72 208 215

Chicago 66 30 28 8 68 201 209

Pacific GP W L OT pts GF GA

Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 214 205

Vegas 67 36 23 8 80 216 202

Calgary 67 34 26 7 75 201 206

Vancouver 65 34 25 6 74 214 204

Arizona 67 32 27 8 72 187 178

San Jose 65 28 33 4 60 169 209

Anaheim 66 26 32 8 60 170 211

Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s games

Philadelphia at Washington, late

Columbus at Calgary, late

Anaheim at Colorado, late

Arizona at Vancouver, late

Today’s games

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

St. Louis at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News