La Crosse bowling

BOWLING
SOUTH LANES
TRANE NUT
Team: Walnuts 3079 (1068)
Individual: Brian Sullivan 710, Dan Pintz 690, Mitch Shaker 681, Sue Moore 653.
SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR
Team: Nicholas J's, 2837 (978)
Individual: Andy Mills 787, Jason Martin 751, Paul Heilman 719, Jamie Frausto 718, Dan Manke 713, Gary Olson 708, Steve Ness 704, Mitch Hanson 701, Linzi Mills 634.
COULEE GOLF BOWL
TGI FRIDAY
Team: Grumpy Old Men 2883 (1000)
Individual: Brad Schaller 668, Kyle Jirsa 659, Tim Jirsa 656 (258), Ron Huebsch 632.
SUNDOWNERS
Team: Brother's 2887 (1014)
Individual: Todd Dale 705 (256), Tom Benke 695, Dave Berger 680, Mark Eagy 658.
TRI CITY
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 3387 (1181)
Individual: Dennis Birnikel 665, Jon Pierce 663, John Theisen 662, Mark Eagy 658, Krista Phillips 605 (223).