You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse bowling
0 comments
agate

La Crosse bowling

{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

SOUTH LANES

TRANE NUT

Team: Walnuts 3079 (1068)

Individual: Brian Sullivan 710, Dan Pintz 690, Mitch Shaker 681, Sue Moore 653.

SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR

Team: Nicholas J's, 2837 (978)

Individual: Andy Mills 787, Jason Martin 751, Paul Heilman 719, Jamie Frausto 718, Dan Manke 713, Gary Olson 708, Steve Ness 704, Mitch Hanson 701, Linzi Mills 634.

COULEE GOLF BOWL

TGI FRIDAY

Team: Grumpy Old Men 2883 (1000)

Individual: Brad Schaller 668, Kyle Jirsa 659, Tim Jirsa 656 (258), Ron Huebsch 632.

SUNDOWNERS

Team: Brother's 2887 (1014)

Individual: Todd Dale 705 (256), Tom Benke 695, Dave Berger 680, Mark Eagy 658.

TRI CITY

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 3387 (1181)

Individual: Dennis Birnikel 665, Jon Pierce 663, John Theisen 662, Mark Eagy 658, Krista Phillips 605 (223).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-agate

Bowling

BOWLING

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News