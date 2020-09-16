 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse bowling
0 comments
agate

La Crosse bowling

BOWLING

ALL STAR

ROW BOAT

Team: Here 4 Beer 2521 (876)

Individual: Norm Oldenburg 696, Terry Priebe 689, Stacey Sila 673, Greg Ziehme 655.

ALL STARS

Team: Geno's All Stars 2596, Weiners Pro Shop 953

Individual: Steve Nass 745 (279), Dan Manke 724 (287), Andy Lee 706, Gene Arentz 694.

MISSISSIPPI

Team: Pleasoning 1446 (510)

Individual: Barb Theis 529, Jan Bender 495, Sandy Gilbertson 471, Vana Miller 443.

BIG RIVER

Individual: Jordan Podella 723 (289), Drew Larson 723, Jim Woxland 718, Jason Martin 689.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News