La Crosse bowling

BOWLING
ALL STAR
ROW BOAT
Team: Here 4 Beer 2521 (876)
Individual: Norm Oldenburg 696, Terry Priebe 689, Stacey Sila 673, Greg Ziehme 655.
ALL STARS
Team: Geno's All Stars 2596, Weiners Pro Shop 953
Individual: Steve Nass 745 (279), Dan Manke 724 (287), Andy Lee 706, Gene Arentz 694.
MISSISSIPPI
Team: Pleasoning 1446 (510)
Individual: Barb Theis 529, Jan Bender 495, Sandy Gilbertson 471, Vana Miller 443.
BIG RIVER
Individual: Jordan Podella 723 (289), Drew Larson 723, Jim Woxland 718, Jason Martin 689.
