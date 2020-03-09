La Crosse recreation

TENNIS
Coulee Region Tennis Association
Feb. 29 results
Singles: Ella Reichenbacher def Tia Endrizzi 6-0, 6-1; Maverick Kulmaczewski def Kyler Peterson 6-0, 6-1; Sydney Roswall def Kyle Deyo 6-2, 6-3; Doubles: Amy Valentine, Steve Wissink def Paul Leithold, Laura Reutlinger 7-6, 6-3; Brent Moser, Todd Theisen def Roxie Anderson, Chris Kahlow 6-3, 6-1; Roxie Anderson, Todd Theisen def Chris Kahlow, Brent Moser 6-4 (time); Ran Ikeyama, Tung Ouy def Carly Anderson, Brett Meddaugh 6-4, 7-5; Tracy Endrizzi, Bette Smith def Barb Buswell, Pam Jameson 6-3, 6-4; Pam Jameson, Bette Smith def Barb Buswell, Tracy Endrizzi 6-0 (time); Ryan Miles, Mark Schlafer def Jim Brieske, Dave Busch 5-7, 6-2, 10-5 (tb); Leah Dietrich, Dan Ecklund def Danni Engen, Judith Engen 6-3, 5-7, 10-7 (tb); Peter Waltz, Therese Waltz def Tamara Byrne, Dan Grilley 6-3, 6-3; Dan Olson, Maddie Olson def Jennifer Carr, Eli Carr 6-4, 6-1; Allie Schlicht, Luke Wrobel def Emmily Bakalars, Rileigh Olson 8-6; Rileigh Olson, Allie Schlicht def Emily Bakalars, Luke Wrobel 8-3.
March 1 results
Singles: Shirley Yuan def Paige Jilek-Peters 6-4, 6-2; Chris Hofland def Bhaskar Iyengar 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 (tb); Mike O’Brien def Julio Bird 6-2, 6-0; Aley Uy def Daniel Yao 6-4, 6-0; Nicoran Williams def Jaborious Norwood 6-1 (time.); Doubles: Brian Day, Janeen Day def Curt McIlquham, Stacey McIlquham 6-4, 6-3; Rich Levinger, Steve Wissink def Mike Fahey, Steve Miller 6-1, 6-4; Tim Acklin, Zach Acklin def Joshua Fortun, Austin Fortun 6-4, 6-2; Dan Bodelson, Sam Smith def Britt Lund, Jim Lean 6-2, 7-6; Kyle Backstrand, Dave Mills def Don Harvey, David Yao 5-7, 6-3, 10-6 (tb); Eric Czarnecki, Olivia Czarnecki def Michael Hinman, Zach Peterson 6-2, 6-2; Stanton Loh, Madeline Loh def Carl Newman, Kenton Newman 6-2, 6-2.