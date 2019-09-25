{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

UNWINDERS

Team: Keil Drywall 1513 (555)

Individual: Karen Sampson 433 (176), Connie Flottmeier 420, Ellie Molzahn 386.

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Kwik Trip 2853, Jon & Tina's Team (1000)

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Individual: Matt Dunnum 726 (277), Terry McKinney 720, Jacob Dunnum 713, Courtney Nelson 712, Mike Lindeke 712, Scott Dunnum 700.

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: The Coulee Girls 2152, Suzanne & Company 752

Individual: Jan Stanienda 479, Mary Linden 475, Patti Malotky 461 (191), Kim Rochester 460.

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: First Class Drywall 1699, Quality Foam (606)

Individual: Pat Clements 491, Anna Radde 473 (189), Olivia Beeskau 461, Katrina Aide 439.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.