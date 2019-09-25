BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
UNWINDERS
Team: Keil Drywall 1513 (555)
Individual: Karen Sampson 433 (176), Connie Flottmeier 420, Ellie Molzahn 386.
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Kwik Trip 2853, Jon & Tina's Team (1000)
Individual: Matt Dunnum 726 (277), Terry McKinney 720, Jacob Dunnum 713, Courtney Nelson 712, Mike Lindeke 712, Scott Dunnum 700.
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: The Coulee Girls 2152, Suzanne & Company 752
Individual: Jan Stanienda 479, Mary Linden 475, Patti Malotky 461 (191), Kim Rochester 460.
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: First Class Drywall 1699, Quality Foam (606)
Individual: Pat Clements 491, Anna Radde 473 (189), Olivia Beeskau 461, Katrina Aide 439.
