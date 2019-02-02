BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE LEAGUE
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 3607, Designing Jewelers (1311)
Individual: Kurt Peterson 721 (289), Chris Wurzel 684, Gary Burr 677, Greg Jameson 676
COULETTE
Team: S&S Cycle 1944, Holiday Inn Express (672)
Individual: Kaylene Hanson 638 (237), Jenny Luce 575, Carie Olson 564, Courtney Nelson 554
PLA-MOR LANES
SENIORS RED PIN
Team: xxx
Individual: xxx
SENIORS RED PIN
Individual: Al Stellmaker 657 (247), David Stakston 634, Rich Pierce 593, Randy Moe 567
MERCHANTS
Team: Strikes-R-Us 2090, Abts Computer (744)
Individual: Raven Haas 581 (212), Mary Stoer 441, Paul Larson 684 (267), Dennis Butterfield 583
AFTER FIVE
Team: Shady Ladies 1761, Papaya Pickups (619)
Individual: Linda Smokel 506 (182), Judy Cobb 461, Chris Severson 447, Patty Schlemmer 427
TAVERN
Team: Band of Brothers 3420 (1239)
Individual: Jon Ness 687 (277), John Haneke 675, Ben Wagoner 667, Todd Boettcher 648
ALL STAR LANES
ROWBOAT
Team: Rudy's Landscaping 2679 (943)
Individual: Steve Langer 748 (300), Tim Mickschl 737, Nick Payne 727, Ryan Sila 695
WINGDAMMERS
Team: Jimmy's MT 2785 (949)
Individual: Kaleb Hansen 698 (256), Al Blakley 655, Ben Polzin 640, Matt Bell 632
