BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

COULEE LEAGUE

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 3607, Designing Jewelers (1311)

Individual: Kurt Peterson 721 (289), Chris Wurzel 684, Gary Burr 677, Greg Jameson 676

COULETTE

Team: S&S Cycle 1944, Holiday Inn Express (672)

Individual: Kaylene Hanson 638 (237), Jenny Luce 575, Carie Olson 564, Courtney Nelson 554

PLA-MOR LANES

SENIORS RED PIN

Team: xxx

Individual: xxx

SENIORS RED PIN

Individual: Al Stellmaker 657 (247), David Stakston 634, Rich Pierce 593, Randy Moe 567

MERCHANTS

Team: Strikes-R-Us 2090, Abts Computer (744)

Individual: Raven Haas 581 (212), Mary Stoer 441, Paul Larson 684 (267), Dennis Butterfield 583

AFTER FIVE

Team: Shady Ladies 1761, Papaya Pickups (619)

Individual: Linda Smokel 506 (182), Judy Cobb 461, Chris Severson 447, Patty Schlemmer 427

TAVERN

Team: Band of Brothers 3420 (1239)

Individual: Jon Ness 687 (277), John Haneke 675, Ben Wagoner 667, Todd Boettcher 648

ALL STAR LANES

ROWBOAT

Team: Rudy's Landscaping 2679 (943)

Individual: Steve Langer 748 (300), Tim Mickschl 737, Nick Payne 727, Ryan Sila 695

WINGDAMMERS

Team: Jimmy's MT 2785 (949)

Individual: Kaleb Hansen 698 (256), Al Blakley 655, Ben Polzin 640, Matt Bell 632

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.