local agate

local RESULTS
BOWLING
ALL STAR LANES
ROWBOAT
Team: Johnson Landscaping 2782, Here 4 Beer (1007).
Individual: Justin Smith 774 (300), Steve Langer 754, Bucky Rochester 721, Doug Kuehne 698, Jackie Oldenburg 668.
ALL STARS
Team: All Stars 2689, Weiner’s Pro Shop (945).
Individual: Gene Arentz 735, Joe Bloedorv 722 (274), Drew Larson 722, Paul Heilman 706, Linzi Mills 670.
RIVER CITY
Team: Hungry Peddler 2865, Jim’s Bud Boys (1053).
Individual: Chad Pavek 695, Drew Larson 677, Robert Dahl 662, Dean Ghelfi 653, Josh Hoeth (265).
COULEE GOLF BOWL
TRI CITY
Team: Wharf/Brad Sime 2753 (971).
Individual: John Theisen 693, Scott Phillips 684, Don Viner 656 (259), Dennis Nelson 607.
TGI FRIDAY
Team: The All Nighters 2830, Valley Machining (983).
Individual: Jack Daminski 674 (279), Mike Stellick 674, Rick Hall 665, Randy Blumentritt 656.
PLA MOR
QUEENS & KINGS
Team: A-1 Septic 1964, Neuie’s Vogue (724).
Individual: Shawn Larson 770, Jason Hollister 676 (279), Chelsie Krause 646, Jackie Oldenburg 646.
CLASSIC
Team: Remax 1365 (511).
Individual: Nick Heilman 738, Geno Arentz 731, Greg Ziehme 699, Jordan Niemeyer 697.
TAVERN
Team: Good Fight/B.O.B. 2954 (1060).
Individual: Jone Ness 759 (279), Todd Boettcher 661, Ben Wagoner 640, Eric Lambrecht 611.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!