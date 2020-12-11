 Skip to main content
local agate
local RESULTS

BOWLING

ALL STAR LANES

ROWBOAT

Team: Johnson Landscaping 2782, Here 4 Beer (1007).

Individual: Justin Smith 774 (300), Steve Langer 754, Bucky Rochester 721, Doug Kuehne 698, Jackie Oldenburg 668.

ALL STARS

Team: All Stars 2689, Weiner’s Pro Shop (945).

Individual: Gene Arentz 735, Joe Bloedorv 722 (274), Drew Larson 722, Paul Heilman 706, Linzi Mills 670.

RIVER CITY

Team: Hungry Peddler 2865, Jim’s Bud Boys (1053).

Individual: Chad Pavek 695, Drew Larson 677, Robert Dahl 662, Dean Ghelfi 653, Josh Hoeth (265).

COULEE GOLF BOWL

TRI CITY

Team: Wharf/Brad Sime 2753 (971).

Individual: John Theisen 693, Scott Phillips 684, Don Viner 656 (259), Dennis Nelson 607.

TGI FRIDAY

Team: The All Nighters 2830, Valley Machining (983).

Individual: Jack Daminski 674 (279), Mike Stellick 674, Rick Hall 665, Randy Blumentritt 656.

PLA MOR

QUEENS & KINGS

Team: A-1 Septic 1964, Neuie’s Vogue (724).

Individual: Shawn Larson 770, Jason Hollister 676 (279), Chelsie Krause 646, Jackie Oldenburg 646.

CLASSIC

Team: Remax 1365 (511).

Individual: Nick Heilman 738, Geno Arentz 731, Greg Ziehme 699, Jordan Niemeyer 697.

TAVERN

Team: Good Fight/B.O.B. 2954 (1060).

Individual: Jone Ness 759 (279), Todd Boettcher 661, Ben Wagoner 640, Eric Lambrecht 611.

