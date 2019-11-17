{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

ALL STAR LANES

ROWBOAT

Team: Here 4 Beer 2714 (938)

Individual: Angela Simpson 760, , Justin Smith 726, Nick Payne 698, Terry Priebe 691 (290)

BIG RIVER

Team: Mirage 2834 (969)

Individual: Jordan Podella 806 (300), Jeremy Oldenburg 776, Maria Miller 747, Phil Doering 701.

NORDIC LANES

MERCHANTS

Team: Bleachers 3540 (1255)

Individual: Randy Strangstalien 724 (286), Nick Veglahn 655, Keith Dwyer 640.

WESTBY AREA MEN

Team: Snowflake 3531 (1207)

Individual: William Larson 719, Derek Christianson 695, Scott Sordahl 667, Shawn  Larson (279).

PINBUSTERS

Team: Mark Anderson Reality 2139, Nordic (744)

Individual: Holly Bambenek 546, Crystal Fry 524 (204), Dede Hanson 496.

