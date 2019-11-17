BOWLING
ALL STAR LANES
ROWBOAT
Team: Here 4 Beer 2714 (938)
Individual: Angela Simpson 760, , Justin Smith 726, Nick Payne 698, Terry Priebe 691 (290)
BIG RIVER
Team: Mirage 2834 (969)
Individual: Jordan Podella 806 (300), Jeremy Oldenburg 776, Maria Miller 747, Phil Doering 701.
NORDIC LANES
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
MERCHANTS
Team: Bleachers 3540 (1255)
Individual: Randy Strangstalien 724 (286), Nick Veglahn 655, Keith Dwyer 640.
WESTBY AREA MEN
Team: Snowflake 3531 (1207)
Individual: William Larson 719, Derek Christianson 695, Scott Sordahl 667, Shawn Larson (279).
PINBUSTERS
Team: Mark Anderson Reality 2139, Nordic (744)
Individual: Holly Bambenek 546, Crystal Fry 524 (204), Dede Hanson 496.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.