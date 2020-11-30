local agate

 Skip to main content
BOWLING

PLA MOR

QUEENS & KINGS CLASSIC

Team: Hungry Peddler 1867 (685).

Individual: Mike Wagoner 664 (252), Dennis Butterfield 655, Chelsie Kraus 572, Jackie Oldenburg 523.

CLASSIC

Team: Nicholas J's 1343 (502).

Individual: Nick Heilman 774 (288), Cole Phillips 678, Josh Ghelfi 675, Jordan Niemeyer 639.

SENIOR MEN

Team: Nick's Barber Shop 2747, Rebels (974).

Individual: Dennis Butterfield 647 (240), Randy Osgood 612, Al Stellmaker 598, Roger Barnes 553.

LADIES TWILITE

Team: Krazy L 1905 (670).

Individual: Courtney Nelson 612, Ellyn Sosalla 569 (211), Barb Theis 523, Jenna Forsythe 522.

COMMERCIAL

Team: Bill's Pumpers 2761, Alpine Inn 1029.

Individual: Shay McReynolds 696, Kevin Mihalovic 667 (265), Diane Johnson 590, Samantha McReynolds 566.

MONDAY SOUTH LANES

Team: Ten Pin 3360, CB Shop (1186).

Individual: Rob Tooke 683, Chris Wurzel 675 (269), Tom Benke 633, Kelli Holliday 626.

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Lucky Charms 1353, Omelets (481).

Individual: Cindi Van Loon 508, Rita Myers 478, Cary Christianson 474 (228), Ilene Zastrow 436.

THIRD SHIFTERS

Team: BS'ers 1333 (468).

Individual: Sally Manninger 608 (235), Jack Kaminski 601, Mike Stellick 566, Judy Black 431.

COULEE GOLF BOWL

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 1853 (660).

Individual: Mackenzie Schultz 476, Jan Stanienda 472 (176), Kady Antony 449, Andrea Mitchell 427.

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: Quality Foam 1740 (610).

Individual: Mandy Dawson 564 (212), Mary Koblitz 456, Lisa Ritter 432, Betty Sebring 419.

COULEE

Team: Onalaska American Legion 3318, GECU (1164).

Individual: Lucas Wavra 725 (300), Dan Pintz 623, Jim Kesser 620, Jack Kaminski 597.

COULEE RISING STARS

Team: Unbowlievable 1842 (652).

Individual: Lucas Martin 511 (182), Dawson Zumach 448 (182), Madison Mitchell 418, Samantha Luce 378.

