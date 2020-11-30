local agate

BOWLING
PLA MOR
QUEENS & KINGS CLASSIC
Team: Hungry Peddler 1867 (685).
Individual: Mike Wagoner 664 (252), Dennis Butterfield 655, Chelsie Kraus 572, Jackie Oldenburg 523.
CLASSIC
Team: Nicholas J's 1343 (502).
Individual: Nick Heilman 774 (288), Cole Phillips 678, Josh Ghelfi 675, Jordan Niemeyer 639.
SENIOR MEN
Team: Nick's Barber Shop 2747, Rebels (974).
Individual: Dennis Butterfield 647 (240), Randy Osgood 612, Al Stellmaker 598, Roger Barnes 553.
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Krazy L 1905 (670).
Individual: Courtney Nelson 612, Ellyn Sosalla 569 (211), Barb Theis 523, Jenna Forsythe 522.
COMMERCIAL
Team: Bill's Pumpers 2761, Alpine Inn 1029.
Individual: Shay McReynolds 696, Kevin Mihalovic 667 (265), Diane Johnson 590, Samantha McReynolds 566.
MONDAY SOUTH LANES
Team: Ten Pin 3360, CB Shop (1186).
Individual: Rob Tooke 683, Chris Wurzel 675 (269), Tom Benke 633, Kelli Holliday 626.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Lucky Charms 1353, Omelets (481).
Individual: Cindi Van Loon 508, Rita Myers 478, Cary Christianson 474 (228), Ilene Zastrow 436.
THIRD SHIFTERS
Team: BS'ers 1333 (468).
Individual: Sally Manninger 608 (235), Jack Kaminski 601, Mike Stellick 566, Judy Black 431.
COULEE GOLF BOWL
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 1853 (660).
Individual: Mackenzie Schultz 476, Jan Stanienda 472 (176), Kady Antony 449, Andrea Mitchell 427.
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Quality Foam 1740 (610).
Individual: Mandy Dawson 564 (212), Mary Koblitz 456, Lisa Ritter 432, Betty Sebring 419.
COULEE
Team: Onalaska American Legion 3318, GECU (1164).
Individual: Lucas Wavra 725 (300), Dan Pintz 623, Jim Kesser 620, Jack Kaminski 597.
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: Unbowlievable 1842 (652).
Individual: Lucas Martin 511 (182), Dawson Zumach 448 (182), Madison Mitchell 418, Samantha Luce 378.
