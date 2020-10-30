local agate

 Skip to main content
BOWLING

PLA-MOR

COMMERCIAL

Team: Band of Brothers 2503 (878).

Individual: Steve Ness 727, Dennis Butterfield 697 (270), Jon Ness 676, Jason Hundt 659.

KINGS & QUEENS

Team: A-1 Septic 1820 (649).

Individual: Jenna Vaninn 681 (237), Tyler Larson 674, Phil Sweeney 623, Chelsie Kraus 556, David Steinberg (247).

CLASSIC

Team: Nicholas J’s No. 1 1442 (518).

Individual: Nick Heilman 734, Tom Heilman 731 (278), Geoff Schewe 728, Kim Freese 683 (279).

ALL STAR LANES

RIVER CITY

Team: Ad-Aids 2901 (1011).

Individual: Drew Larson 724, Weiner Twite 701, Jim Woxland 685, Jordan Podella 677, Maria Miller 639.

ROWBOAT

Team: All Star Lanes 2543, GECU (881).

Individual: Steve Langer 811, Greg Ziehme 718, Chris Wurzel 716, Stacey Sila 714, Jeff Greene (300).

COULEE GOLF BOWL

TRI CITY

Team: TJR Improvement 2679, Coulee Golf Bowl (963).

Individual: Jeffrey Nelson 660, Scott Phillips 638 (257), Jeff Hoeth 617, John Theisen 602.

TGI FRIDAY

Team: Grumpy Old Men 2881 (1036).

Individual: Rick Hall 729 (279), Greg Ziehme 718, Kyle Jirsa 667, Jim King 662.

