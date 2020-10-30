local agate

BOWLING
PLA-MOR
COMMERCIAL
Team: Band of Brothers 2503 (878).
Individual: Steve Ness 727, Dennis Butterfield 697 (270), Jon Ness 676, Jason Hundt 659.
KINGS & QUEENS
Team: A-1 Septic 1820 (649).
Individual: Jenna Vaninn 681 (237), Tyler Larson 674, Phil Sweeney 623, Chelsie Kraus 556, David Steinberg (247).
CLASSIC
Team: Nicholas J’s No. 1 1442 (518).
Individual: Nick Heilman 734, Tom Heilman 731 (278), Geoff Schewe 728, Kim Freese 683 (279).
ALL STAR LANES
RIVER CITY
Team: Ad-Aids 2901 (1011).
Individual: Drew Larson 724, Weiner Twite 701, Jim Woxland 685, Jordan Podella 677, Maria Miller 639.
ROWBOAT
Team: All Star Lanes 2543, GECU (881).
Individual: Steve Langer 811, Greg Ziehme 718, Chris Wurzel 716, Stacey Sila 714, Jeff Greene (300).
COULEE GOLF BOWL
TRI CITY
Team: TJR Improvement 2679, Coulee Golf Bowl (963).
Individual: Jeffrey Nelson 660, Scott Phillips 638 (257), Jeff Hoeth 617, John Theisen 602.
TGI FRIDAY
Team: Grumpy Old Men 2881 (1036).
Individual: Rick Hall 729 (279), Greg Ziehme 718, Kyle Jirsa 667, Jim King 662.
