GOLF
FOX HOLLOW GOLF COURSE
Tuesday Ladies 9-Hole League
Low Score: Shelly Wolf, 47
Special Events: Char Buelow, Diana Clements (2), Laurie Kelly, Jeanne Luce
Chip-In: Della Leahy, Hole 3; Diana Clements, Hole 5.
BOWLING
PLA-MOR
MONDAY SR'S RED PIN
Individual: David Stakston 611, Rich Pierce 597 (238), Mike Stellick 544, Rick Thiele 512.
TUESDAYS LADIES RED PIN
Individual: Barb Theis 511 (190), Marie Johnson 458, Ilene Ernster 430, Susan Kenyon 398.
FRIDAY SR'S RED PIN
Individual: Mark Komarek 639 (244), Rich Pierce 526, David Stakston 512, Myron Gierszewski 509.
YOUTH ZA + PA — BOYS
Team: Burnt Rice 3335 (1142)
Individual: Jacob Mattison 610 (237), Zander Smith 489, Chase Haakenson 485.
YOUTH ZA + PA — GIRLS
Individual: Anna Callan 598 (209), Maddy Pesch 556, Mara Geiwitz 537, Kayla Callan 495.
11TH FRAME BASEBALL
Team: Mariners 2140, Twins (769)
Individual: Jacob Dunnum 762 (279), Scott Dunnum 717, Tyler Stark 463, Stephanie Bowne 430.
