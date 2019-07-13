{{featured_button_text}}

GOLF

FOX HOLLOW GOLF COURSE

Tuesday Ladies 9-Hole League

Low Score: Shelly Wolf, 47

Special Events: Char Buelow, Diana Clements (2), Laurie Kelly, Jeanne Luce

Chip-In: Della Leahy, Hole 3; Diana Clements, Hole 5.

BOWLING

PLA-MOR

MONDAY SR'S RED PIN

Individual: David Stakston 611, Rich Pierce 597 (238), Mike Stellick 544, Rick Thiele 512.

TUESDAYS LADIES RED PIN

Individual: Barb Theis 511 (190), Marie Johnson 458, Ilene Ernster 430, Susan Kenyon 398.

FRIDAY SR'S RED PIN

Individual: Mark Komarek 639 (244), Rich Pierce 526, David Stakston 512, Myron Gierszewski 509.

YOUTH ZA + PA — BOYS

Team: Burnt Rice 3335 (1142)

Individual: Jacob Mattison 610 (237), Zander Smith 489, Chase Haakenson 485.

YOUTH ZA + PA — GIRLS

Individual: Anna Callan 598 (209), Maddy Pesch 556, Mara Geiwitz 537, Kayla Callan 495.

11TH FRAME BASEBALL

Team: Mariners 2140, Twins (769)

Individual: Jacob Dunnum 762 (279), Scott Dunnum 717, Tyler Stark 463, Stephanie Bowne 430.

