Local Agate
0 comments
agate

Local Agate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

SWEET ROLLERS

Team: Doenutes 2247 (809)

Individual: Jean Waraxa 497 (186), Kathy O'Driscoll 492, Lynette Pederson 479, Pat Nelson 465.

HAPPY HOUR

Team: Sams 1813 (651)

Individual: Courtney Pfingsten 527, Linda Clark 497, Tracy Sacia 473, Courtney Molling 468.

PLA-MOR

PSB KING PIN

Team: High Steaks 2573 (914)

Individual: Adam Kressel 642 (230), Chris Kuhl 578, Lacie Mickelson 432, Meghan Zibrowski 389.

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Omelets 1405, Hashbrowns (494)

Individual: Barb Theis 593 (210), Cary Christenson 514, Rita Myers 498, Alma Funn 469.

SENIOR MEN

Team: Numsen TV 3492, Festival Foods (1196)

Individual: Randy Osgood 606, Gary Kaiser 602, Denny Butterfield 602, Rich Pierce 592.

LADIES TWILITE

Team: Rockys Supper Club 2138 (727)

Individual: Jenna Forsythe 608, Michele Pacl 602, Courtney Nelson 596 (237), Emily Casberg 573.

COMMERCIAL

Team: Bluffside Tavern 2750, Band of Brothers (970)

Individual: Rick Hall 709, Adam Oyer 706, Jennifer PEterson 578, Mel Beeler 465, Denis butterfield (269).

SOUTH LANES

THIRD SHIFTERS

Team: Fill Ins 1304

Individual: Randy Bluementritt 678, Mike Stellick 655, Jack Kaminski 626, Brandon White 592.

LADIES SOUTH LANES

Team: Midwest Dental 1373

Individual: Kris King 558, Jane Reinl 517, Mary Peterson 476, Kathy Clark 469, Nikki Johnson 469.

MEN'S VALLEY

Team: Bubba's Meats 2737

Individual: Aaron Denstad 743, Dave Topel 724, Doug Johnson 680, Sam Belz 654.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News