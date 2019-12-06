Local Agate

BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Doenutes 2247 (809)
Individual: Jean Waraxa 497 (186), Kathy O'Driscoll 492, Lynette Pederson 479, Pat Nelson 465.
HAPPY HOUR
Team: Sams 1813 (651)
Individual: Courtney Pfingsten 527, Linda Clark 497, Tracy Sacia 473, Courtney Molling 468.
PLA-MOR
PSB KING PIN
Team: High Steaks 2573 (914)
Individual: Adam Kressel 642 (230), Chris Kuhl 578, Lacie Mickelson 432, Meghan Zibrowski 389.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Omelets 1405, Hashbrowns (494)
Individual: Barb Theis 593 (210), Cary Christenson 514, Rita Myers 498, Alma Funn 469.
SENIOR MEN
Team: Numsen TV 3492, Festival Foods (1196)
Individual: Randy Osgood 606, Gary Kaiser 602, Denny Butterfield 602, Rich Pierce 592.
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Rockys Supper Club 2138 (727)
Individual: Jenna Forsythe 608, Michele Pacl 602, Courtney Nelson 596 (237), Emily Casberg 573.
COMMERCIAL
Team: Bluffside Tavern 2750, Band of Brothers (970)
Individual: Rick Hall 709, Adam Oyer 706, Jennifer PEterson 578, Mel Beeler 465, Denis butterfield (269).
SOUTH LANES
THIRD SHIFTERS
Team: Fill Ins 1304
Individual: Randy Bluementritt 678, Mike Stellick 655, Jack Kaminski 626, Brandon White 592.
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Team: Midwest Dental 1373
Individual: Kris King 558, Jane Reinl 517, Mary Peterson 476, Kathy Clark 469, Nikki Johnson 469.
MEN'S VALLEY
Team: Bubba's Meats 2737
Individual: Aaron Denstad 743, Dave Topel 724, Doug Johnson 680, Sam Belz 654.