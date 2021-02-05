local agate

 Skip to main content
BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Kwik Trip 2756, Medary Drilling (967).

Individual: Matt Dunnum 707 (277), Jerry Glentz 622, Jim Kesser 615, Troy Buchner 607.

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 1840 (633).

Individual: Mackenzie Schultz 572 (198), Tammy Loy 442, Jan Stanienda 441, Ellen Sletten 417.

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: Blue Moon 1859 (641).

Individual: Mackenzie Schultz 546 (195), Pat Clements 476, Mandy Dawson 469, Melissa Graff 448.

TRI CITY

Team: Flipside 2720 (962).

Individual: Tiffany Winchester 674, Jeff Hoeth 650 (265), Mark Eagy 648, Jeffrey Nelson 640.

TGI FRIDAY

Team: The All Nighters 2875, Headhunters (1000).

Individual: Kevin Sosalla 755 (279), Randy Blumentritt 740, Brad Schaller 718, Tim Jirsa 673.

PLA MOR

SENIOR MEN

Team: Moose 2405 (836).

Individual: Dennis Butterfield 693 (257), Randy Osgood 632, Rick Thiele 574, Mike Stellick 573.

LADIES TWILITE

Team: Duratech Bowl Movements 1916, Dick’s Darlings (698).

Individual: Jenna Forsythe 631 (222), Carrie Casberg 525, Maryann Williams 525, Ellyn Sosalla 515.

COMMERCIAL

Team: Band of Brothers 2728, Auto Authority (964).

Individual: Dennis Butterfield 685, Rick Hall 670, Jon Ness 659, Kim Freese 604, David Steinberg (246).

MONDAY SOUTH LANES

Team: Recovery Room 3047 (1082).

Individual: Chris Wurzel 740 (269), Kelli Holliday 637, Tom Benke 626, Jason Marx 617.

THIRD SHIFTERS

Team: Misfits 1150 (459).

Individual: Sally Manninger 691 (278), Fritz Black 592, Mike Stellick 592, Judy Black 472.

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Lucky Charms 1431 (512).

Individual: Cary Christianson 529 (202), Barb Theis 528, Susan Kenyon 454, Ilene Zastrow 449.

QUEENS & KINGS

Team: Bluffside 1907, Evil Monkeys (707).

Individual: Carter Larson 694, Chelsie Kraus 693 (299), Jon Ness 674, Dennis Butterfield 668.

CLASSIC

Team: Gerke Law Office 1407, Woodshed Pizza (518).

Individual: Geoff Schewe 783, Mitch Hanson 753, Mark Walters 729 (300), Jennifer Peterson 693.

TAVERN

Team: Sports Hub No. 2 2986, Nutbush (1055).

Individual: Matt Lorenz 686, Mike Wagoner 682, Jason Hollister 673, Todd Boettcher 659, Colton Boettcher (265).

ALL STAR LANES

MISSISSIPPI

Team: Pleasoning 1517 (522).

Individual: Barb Theis 596 (216), Pam Gabrielson 495, Kari Ordorff 472, Kathy Boarman 464.

BIG RIVER

Team: Four Gables 2798, South Lanes (1083).

Individual: Steve Langer 718 (259), Maria Miller 696, Jim Woxland 682, Jason Martin 652.

ROWBOAT

Team: Team Fluff 2761 (1015).

Individual: Terry Preibe 752, Chad Feyen 716, Steve Langer 700, Doug Kuehn 694, Kelli Holliday 662, Jackie Oldenburg 608.

ALL STARS

Team: BreastFest La Crosse 2629 (911).

Individual: Andy Mills 751, Gene Arentz 728, Jay Jameson 720, Chad Pavek 712, Linzi Mills 669, Dan Manke 609.

RIVER CITY

Team: Jim’s Bud Guys 2966 (1039).

Individual: Erik Woxland 717 (263), Weiner Twite 684, Chad Pavek 683, Jeff Treder 660.

