Local-agate

BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
ODDBALL
Team: Better Late Than Never 1920 (681).
Individual: Dave Duckett 586 (220), Chad Dutton 507, Tammy Dutton 541 (216), Kathy Kammel 462.
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: Mopowa Bobleh 1894 (664).
Individual: Jacob Mattison 619 (224), Josh Molling 555, Samantha Luce 471 (173), Maddie Sweeney 434.
2 SOME 4 SOME
Team: Gutter Sluts 2670 (941).
Individual: Kyle Klos 658 (268), Tom Krause 525, Aimee Zucco 534, Shelia Fillner 504, Angie Wood (203).
FRIDAY’S MIXED NUTS
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2713 (954).
Individual: Ellyn Sosalla 610 (226), Don Luce 605 (231), Jenny Luce 597, Mary Linden 587.
COULEE
Team: Track II 3553 (1244).
Individual: Don Viner 690, Mike Linden 686 (299), Joe Franklin 670, Greg Jameson 667.
PLA-MOR
FRIDAY YOUTH
Team: Jacobs Rollers 1833 (658).
Individual: Mara Geiwitz 647 (229), Jacob Mattison 626 (226), Brock Rayborn 518, Destiny Vinson 410.
MIXED YOUTH
Team: Strikers 1555 (523).
Individual: Jonah Gates 462, Lawrence Randall 405 (168), Sydney Kraus 373 (134), Alexis Randall 355.
YOUTH REBELS
Team: Spare Me 2530 (900).
Individual: Kaden Hansen 694 (247), Mara Geiwitz 654 (235), Amos Magnuson 590, Hope Minett 526.
PLA-MOR MERCHANTS
Team: Edward Jones 2351 (852).
Individual: David Abts 729 (289), Alex Powell 671, Brittany Thurston 622, Kambrie Haas 604 (247).
ALL STAR LANES
ROWBOAT
Team: Ameriprise Financial 2498, Here 4 Beer (945).
Individual: Jason Abraham 741 (268), Harvey Stever 702, Bob Twite 702, Nick Payne 686.
WINGDAMMERS
Team: Gutter Gang 2938 (1077).
Individual: Steve Langer 739, Matt Bell 715, Jason Abraham 683 (267), Adam Oyer 678.
TENNIS
COULEE REGION TENNIS ASSOCIATION
Saturday, Feb. 8 Results
Singles: Shirley Yuan def. Brendon Groen by total games 6-2, 4-3 (time); Preston Withers def. Tia Endrizzi 6-2, 6-0; Rachel Jones def. Kayla Holman 6-1, 6-2; Paige Jilek-Peters def. Adrienne Loh 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Dave Mills, Tung Ouy def. Pheng Lo, John Zhou 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; Barb Buswell, Amy Valentine def. Mary Callen, Sally Ruud by total games 6-3, 4-6, (time); Jennifer Carr, Eli Carr def. Joe Endrizzi, Tracy Endrizzi 6-4, 6-4; Dan Bodelson, Brett Meddaugh def. Carly Anderson, Ran Ikeyama 6-1, 6-0; Carly Anderson, Brett Meddaugh def. Dan Bodelson, Ran Ikeyama 6-4, (time); Paul Holman, Rich Levinger def. Dave Busch, Ryan Miles 6-2, 7-6; Danni Engen, Judith Engen def. Mark Schlafer, Shirley Yuan 7-5, 6-3; Raj Ramnarace, Peter Waltz def. Dan Bodelson, Jennifer Carr by total games 6-7, 6-3, 6-5 (tb) (time).
Sunday, Feb. 9 Results
Singles: Maverick Kulmaczewski def. Chase Podurgiel 6-2, 6-1; Daniel Yao def. Jaborious Norwood 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Josh Fortun, Austin Fortun def. Jud Beck, Tim Syring 6-2, 6-4; Chris Hofland, Pheng Lo def. Tim Acklin, Zach Acklin 6-4, 6-4; Mike O’Brien, Steve Wissink def. Sam Smith, Adam Wing 6-3, 6-3; Leah Dietrich, Dan Ecklund def. John Aschenbrenner, Mary Aschenbrenner 6-4, 6-3; Frank Schwarz, David Yao def. Sandy Cleary, Rich Levinger 6-4, (retired); Rich Levinger, Sally Ruud def. Frank Schwarz, David Yao 6-1, 6-4.