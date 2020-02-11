Local agate
BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

ODDBALL

Team: Better Late Than Never 1920 (681).

Individual: Dave Duckett 586 (220), Chad Dutton 507, Tammy Dutton 541 (216), Kathy Kammel 462.

COULEE RISING STARS

Team: Mopowa Bobleh 1894 (664).

Individual: Jacob Mattison 619 (224), Josh Molling 555, Samantha Luce 471 (173), Maddie Sweeney 434.

2 SOME 4 SOME

Team: Gutter Sluts 2670 (941).

Individual: Kyle Klos 658 (268), Tom Krause 525, Aimee Zucco 534, Shelia Fillner 504, Angie Wood (203).

FRIDAY’S MIXED NUTS

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2713 (954).

Individual: Ellyn Sosalla 610 (226), Don Luce 605 (231), Jenny Luce 597, Mary Linden 587.

COULEE

Team: Track II 3553 (1244).

Individual: Don Viner 690, Mike Linden 686 (299), Joe Franklin 670, Greg Jameson 667.

PLA-MOR

FRIDAY YOUTH

Team: Jacobs Rollers 1833 (658).

Individual: Mara Geiwitz 647 (229), Jacob Mattison 626 (226), Brock Rayborn 518, Destiny Vinson 410.

MIXED YOUTH

Team: Strikers 1555 (523).

Individual: Jonah Gates 462, Lawrence Randall 405 (168), Sydney Kraus 373 (134), Alexis Randall 355.

YOUTH REBELS

Team: Spare Me 2530 (900).

Individual: Kaden Hansen 694 (247), Mara Geiwitz 654 (235), Amos Magnuson 590, Hope Minett 526.

PLA-MOR MERCHANTS

Team: Edward Jones 2351 (852).

Individual: David Abts 729 (289), Alex Powell 671, Brittany Thurston 622, Kambrie Haas 604 (247).

ALL STAR LANES

ROWBOAT

Team: Ameriprise Financial 2498, Here 4 Beer (945).

Individual: Jason Abraham 741 (268), Harvey Stever 702, Bob Twite 702, Nick Payne 686.

WINGDAMMERS

Team: Gutter Gang 2938 (1077).

Individual: Steve Langer 739, Matt Bell 715, Jason Abraham 683 (267), Adam Oyer 678.

TENNIS

COULEE REGION TENNIS ASSOCIATION

Saturday, Feb. 8 Results

Singles: Shirley Yuan def. Brendon Groen by total games 6-2, 4-3 (time); Preston Withers def. Tia Endrizzi 6-2, 6-0; Rachel Jones def. Kayla Holman 6-1, 6-2; Paige Jilek-Peters def. Adrienne Loh 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: Dave Mills, Tung Ouy def. Pheng Lo, John Zhou 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; Barb Buswell, Amy Valentine def. Mary Callen, Sally Ruud by total games 6-3, 4-6, (time); Jennifer Carr, Eli Carr def. Joe Endrizzi, Tracy Endrizzi 6-4, 6-4; Dan Bodelson, Brett Meddaugh def. Carly Anderson, Ran Ikeyama 6-1, 6-0; Carly Anderson, Brett Meddaugh def. Dan Bodelson, Ran Ikeyama 6-4, (time); Paul Holman, Rich Levinger def. Dave Busch, Ryan Miles 6-2, 7-6; Danni Engen, Judith Engen def. Mark Schlafer, Shirley Yuan 7-5, 6-3; Raj Ramnarace, Peter Waltz def. Dan Bodelson, Jennifer Carr by total games 6-7, 6-3, 6-5 (tb) (time).

Sunday, Feb. 9 Results

Singles: Maverick Kulmaczewski def. Chase Podurgiel 6-2, 6-1; Daniel Yao def. Jaborious Norwood 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Josh Fortun, Austin Fortun def. Jud Beck, Tim Syring 6-2, 6-4; Chris Hofland, Pheng Lo def. Tim Acklin, Zach Acklin 6-4, 6-4; Mike O’Brien, Steve Wissink def. Sam Smith, Adam Wing 6-3, 6-3; Leah Dietrich, Dan Ecklund def. John Aschenbrenner, Mary Aschenbrenner 6-4, 6-3; Frank Schwarz, David Yao def. Sandy Cleary, Rich Levinger 6-4, (retired); Rich Levinger, Sally Ruud def. Frank Schwarz, David Yao 6-1, 6-4.

