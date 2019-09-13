BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Doe-Nuts 2217 (823)
Individual: Jean Waraxa 540, Barb Thies 517 (201), Rita Myes 483, Pat Clements 462.
HAPPY HOUR
Team: Sams 1701 (607)
Individual: Karla Frank 504 (186), Julie Espenes 473, Deb Knutson 454, Jo Bistodeau 443.
