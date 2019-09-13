{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

SWEET ROLLERS

Team: Doe-Nuts 2217 (823)

Individual: Jean Waraxa 540, Barb Thies 517 (201), Rita Myes 483, Pat Clements 462.

HAPPY HOUR

Team: Sams 1701 (607)

Individual: Karla Frank 504 (186), Julie Espenes 473, Deb Knutson 454, Jo Bistodeau 443.

