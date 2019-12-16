Local agate
agate

Local agate

BOWLING

SOUTH LANES

MEN'S VALLEY

Team: Alpine Inn 2582

Individual: Dave Topel 644, Gary Larson 633, Kevin Mihalovic 630, Steve Albrechtson 622.

MERCHANTS

Team: Otto's 2886

Individual: Tyler Kerska 741 (300), Jason Hundt 703, Clay Nelson 670, Tom Cade 653.

LADIES GEM

Team: Topaz 1297

Individual: Herta Ludwig 478, Mary Poellinger 457, Mary Abraham 450, Sandy Carr 433.

TRANE NUT

Team: Wingnuts 3081 (1081)

Individual: Jason Hollister 758, Dan Pintz 728, Chuck Moore 693, Bill Spietz 656.

SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR LEAGUE

Team: John's Bar 2661, Root River Racing 988

Individual: Eric Lemon 771, Paul Heilman 761, Adam Oyer 703, Linzi Mills 646, Brenan Boarman 639, Becca Swartz 613.

NORDIC LANES

PINBUSTERS

Team: Nordic 2185, Viroqua Tree Service 790

Individual: Pam Lee 552, Holly Bambenek 545, Dede Hanson 517.

MERCHANTS

Team: Select Sires 3484, Codgers 1234

Individual: Derek Christianson 745, Don Ames 739 (300), Bill Justin 707 (288). 

WESTBY AREA MEN

Team: A-1 Septic 3474, East Ridge HOA 1234

Individual: William Larson 686 (268), Derek Christianson 658, Matt Tainter 632. 

PLA-MOR LANES

FRIDAY YOUTH

Team: Minnesota Falcons 1993 (740)

Individual: Jacob Mattison 634, Carson Reider 616, Anna Hoffman 423, Hannah Baker 382, Austin Hoffman (236). 

MIXED YOUTH

Team: Pierces 1233, Strikers 444

Individual: Alexis Randall 402 (162), Sydney Kraus 381, Lawrence Randall 365.

YOUTH REBELS

Team: Spare Me 2457 (831)

Individual: Gabriel Kattches 658 (276), Chase Hankenson 603, Mara Geiwitz 594 (226), Kaitlin Bendal 543.

TAVERN

Team: Sport Hub 3388 (1216)

Individual: Jon Ness 720 (268), Todd Boettcher 684, Ben Wagonen 652, Colton Boettcher 650.

PLA-MOR MERCHANTS

Team: Wagner Painting 2086 (779)

Individual: Robbie Waldera 742, Jeff Smelsen 687 (300), Raven Haas 553, Michelle Kohnen 553, Kate Krofchalk (222).

COULEE GOLF BOWL

FRIDAY'S MIXED NUTS

Team: S&S Cycle 2727 (955)

Individual: Mike Linden 662 (236), Lynn Lenz 592, Don Luce 585, Courtney Nelson 576.

COULEE

Team: Track II 3443 (1224)

Individual: Chris Wurzel 697 (258), Tony Cox 674, Dan Pintz 673, Mike Linden 667.

COULEE RISING STARS

Team: That's How We Roll 1896 (686)

Individual: Jacob Mattison 660 (246), Chris Pintz 595, Samantha Luce 492 (191), Maddie Sweeney 370.

2 SOME 4 SOME

Team: Ballz Deep 2547, Better Late Than Never 920

Individual: tom Krause 636 (269), Gary Burr 609, Debbie Saley 484, Shea 442.

ODDBALL

Team: Better Late Than Never 1793 (622)

Individual: Dan Kammel 585 (242), Denny Ford 562, Tammy Dutton 499, Tina Flick 444.

TENNIS

COULEE REGION TENNIS ASSOCIATION

Results Sun. Dec 15

Singles: Chase Podurgiel def. Vang Thao 6-2, 6-0; Doubles: Kyle Backstrand, Rich Levinger def. Don Harvey, Mark Schlafer 6-3, 6-1; Maverick Kulmaczewski, Brad Moren def. Tony Nguyen, Jay Yoo 7-5, 2-6, 10-3; Stanton Loh, Bette Smith def. Eric Podurgiel, Laura Podurgiel 6-1, 6-3. 

