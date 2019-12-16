Local-agate

BOWLING
SOUTH LANES
MEN'S VALLEY
Team: Alpine Inn 2582
Individual: Dave Topel 644, Gary Larson 633, Kevin Mihalovic 630, Steve Albrechtson 622.
MERCHANTS
Team: Otto's 2886
Individual: Tyler Kerska 741 (300), Jason Hundt 703, Clay Nelson 670, Tom Cade 653.
LADIES GEM
Team: Topaz 1297
Individual: Herta Ludwig 478, Mary Poellinger 457, Mary Abraham 450, Sandy Carr 433.
TRANE NUT
Team: Wingnuts 3081 (1081)
Individual: Jason Hollister 758, Dan Pintz 728, Chuck Moore 693, Bill Spietz 656.
SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR LEAGUE
Team: John's Bar 2661, Root River Racing 988
Individual: Eric Lemon 771, Paul Heilman 761, Adam Oyer 703, Linzi Mills 646, Brenan Boarman 639, Becca Swartz 613.
NORDIC LANES
PINBUSTERS
Team: Nordic 2185, Viroqua Tree Service 790
Individual: Pam Lee 552, Holly Bambenek 545, Dede Hanson 517.
MERCHANTS
Team: Select Sires 3484, Codgers 1234
Individual: Derek Christianson 745, Don Ames 739 (300), Bill Justin 707 (288).
WESTBY AREA MEN
Team: A-1 Septic 3474, East Ridge HOA 1234
Individual: William Larson 686 (268), Derek Christianson 658, Matt Tainter 632.
PLA-MOR LANES
FRIDAY YOUTH
Team: Minnesota Falcons 1993 (740)
Individual: Jacob Mattison 634, Carson Reider 616, Anna Hoffman 423, Hannah Baker 382, Austin Hoffman (236).
MIXED YOUTH
Team: Pierces 1233, Strikers 444
Individual: Alexis Randall 402 (162), Sydney Kraus 381, Lawrence Randall 365.
YOUTH REBELS
Team: Spare Me 2457 (831)
Individual: Gabriel Kattches 658 (276), Chase Hankenson 603, Mara Geiwitz 594 (226), Kaitlin Bendal 543.
TAVERN
Team: Sport Hub 3388 (1216)
Individual: Jon Ness 720 (268), Todd Boettcher 684, Ben Wagonen 652, Colton Boettcher 650.
PLA-MOR MERCHANTS
Team: Wagner Painting 2086 (779)
Individual: Robbie Waldera 742, Jeff Smelsen 687 (300), Raven Haas 553, Michelle Kohnen 553, Kate Krofchalk (222).
COULEE GOLF BOWL
FRIDAY'S MIXED NUTS
Team: S&S Cycle 2727 (955)
Individual: Mike Linden 662 (236), Lynn Lenz 592, Don Luce 585, Courtney Nelson 576.
COULEE
Team: Track II 3443 (1224)
Individual: Chris Wurzel 697 (258), Tony Cox 674, Dan Pintz 673, Mike Linden 667.
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: That's How We Roll 1896 (686)
Individual: Jacob Mattison 660 (246), Chris Pintz 595, Samantha Luce 492 (191), Maddie Sweeney 370.
2 SOME 4 SOME
Team: Ballz Deep 2547, Better Late Than Never 920
Individual: tom Krause 636 (269), Gary Burr 609, Debbie Saley 484, Shea 442.
ODDBALL
Team: Better Late Than Never 1793 (622)
Individual: Dan Kammel 585 (242), Denny Ford 562, Tammy Dutton 499, Tina Flick 444.
TENNIS
COULEE REGION TENNIS ASSOCIATION
Results Sun. Dec 15
Singles: Chase Podurgiel def. Vang Thao 6-2, 6-0; Doubles: Kyle Backstrand, Rich Levinger def. Don Harvey, Mark Schlafer 6-3, 6-1; Maverick Kulmaczewski, Brad Moren def. Tony Nguyen, Jay Yoo 7-5, 2-6, 10-3; Stanton Loh, Bette Smith def. Eric Podurgiel, Laura Podurgiel 6-1, 6-3.