Local Agate
GOLF
Fox Hollow Golf Course
Tuesday Ladies League
Low gross: Cathi Baus
Low net: Cathi Baus
Event winners: Katie Halaska, Sandy Castek, Cathi Baus, Diane Faust, Mary Faherty
