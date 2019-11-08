BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Sugar Babes 2116, Cream Puffs (759)
Individual: Diane Shuda 514, Sandie Grossbier 474, Barb Theis 468 (201), Pat Clements 465.
HAPPY HOUR
Team: DSG 1810 (653)
Individual: Denise Laxton 492, Deb Knutson 472, Tracy Sacia 466 (186), Julie Espenes 464.
COULEE BOWLERETES
Team: First Calss Drywall 1766, Krazy L (650)
Individual: Pat Clements 540, Mandy Dawson 527, Keri Jo Messick 506, Alicia Arenz 485 (215).
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 2268 (797)
Individual: Kim Rochester 579 (203), Kathy Snyder 498, Jean Waraxa 474, Angie Horge 462.
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2822 (1015)
Individual: Terry McKinney 780 (299), Matt Dunnum 668, Joe Jensen 668, Warren Johnson 630.
DIEHARDS
Team: Uffda 1630 (620)
Individual: Candy Lund 474, Mary Dale 449 (186), Nancy Holley 389.
UNWINDERS
Team: Noffke 1682 (611)
Individual: Lindsey Treanor 448, Kathy O'Driscoll 445, Deb Stowers 438, Ruth Keil 425, Roseann Brown (178).
