{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

SWEET ROLLERS

Team: Sugar Babes 2116, Cream Puffs (759)

Individual: Diane Shuda 514, Sandie Grossbier 474, Barb Theis 468 (201), Pat Clements 465.

HAPPY HOUR

Team: DSG 1810 (653)

Individual: Denise Laxton 492, Deb Knutson 472, Tracy Sacia 466 (186), Julie Espenes 464.

COULEE BOWLERETES

Team: First Calss Drywall 1766, Krazy L (650)

Individual: Pat Clements 540, Mandy Dawson 527, Keri Jo Messick 506, Alicia Arenz 485 (215).

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 2268 (797)

Individual: Kim Rochester 579 (203), Kathy Snyder 498, Jean Waraxa 474, Angie Horge 462.

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2822 (1015)

Individual: Terry McKinney 780 (299), Matt Dunnum 668, Joe Jensen 668, Warren Johnson 630.

DIEHARDS

Team: Uffda 1630 (620)

Individual: Candy Lund 474, Mary Dale 449 (186), Nancy Holley 389.

UNWINDERS

Team: Noffke 1682 (611)

Individual: Lindsey Treanor 448, Kathy O'Driscoll 445, Deb Stowers 438, Ruth Keil 425, Roseann Brown (178).

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.