Local agate

BOWLING

PLA-MOR

TAVERN

Team: Sports Hub 3500 (1217).

Individual: Jason Hollister 779 (279), Jon Ness 717, Todd Boettcher 664, Dick Michalke 659.

SENIOR’S RED PIN

Individual: Mike Stellick 611 (225), Al Stellmaker 579, David Stakston 561, Bud Loomis 535.

MERCHANTS

Team: Culvers 2184 (747).

Individual: Seth Bonow 708 (256), Robbie Waldera 705, Michelle Kohner 590 (223), Kambrie Haas 575.

SOCIAL

Team: River Rollers 2252 (799).

Individual: Scott Cable 747 (279), Tim Miles 689, Judy Cobb 522 (185), Jeane H. 509.

COULEE GOLF BOWL

FRIDAY’S MIXED NUTS

Team: S&S Cycle 2753 (935).

Individual: Don Luce 661 (236), Kevin Sosalla 647, Ellyn Sosalla 565, Mary Linden 553.

COULEE

Team: FMB Trailer Sales 3528, Track II (1295).

Individual: Don Luce 723 (245), Jason Hauser 721 (268), Ross Baxter 708 (233), Lucas Wavra 696.

COULEE RISING STARS

Team: Bowling Academy 1773, That’s How We Roll (617).

Individual: Josh Molling 518, Jacob Mattison 516 (206), Samantha Luce 406 (152), Maddie Sweeney 382.

NORDIC LANES

PINBUSTERS

Team: Rod & Gun 2104, Mark Anderson Realty (739).

Individual: Dede Hanson 524 (200), Julie Leis 518, Crystal Fry 502.

MERCHANTS

Team: Bleachers 3509 (1217).

Individual: Derek Christianson 718 (269), Randy Strangstalen 693, Bob Hundt 666 (257), John Sordahl (276).

WESTBY AREA MEN

Team: Timberland Trophies 3621, East Ridge HOA (1244).

Individual: Dan Stellner 734 (279), Derek Christianson 642, Shawn Larson 636.

