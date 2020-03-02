Local agate
BOWLING
PLA-MOR
TAVERN
Team: Sports Hub 3500 (1217).
Individual: Jason Hollister 779 (279), Jon Ness 717, Todd Boettcher 664, Dick Michalke 659.
SENIOR’S RED PIN
Individual: Mike Stellick 611 (225), Al Stellmaker 579, David Stakston 561, Bud Loomis 535.
MERCHANTS
Team: Culvers 2184 (747).
Individual: Seth Bonow 708 (256), Robbie Waldera 705, Michelle Kohner 590 (223), Kambrie Haas 575.
SOCIAL
Team: River Rollers 2252 (799).
Individual: Scott Cable 747 (279), Tim Miles 689, Judy Cobb 522 (185), Jeane H. 509.
COULEE GOLF BOWL
FRIDAY’S MIXED NUTS
Team: S&S Cycle 2753 (935).
Individual: Don Luce 661 (236), Kevin Sosalla 647, Ellyn Sosalla 565, Mary Linden 553.
COULEE
Team: FMB Trailer Sales 3528, Track II (1295).
Individual: Don Luce 723 (245), Jason Hauser 721 (268), Ross Baxter 708 (233), Lucas Wavra 696.
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: Bowling Academy 1773, That’s How We Roll (617).
Individual: Josh Molling 518, Jacob Mattison 516 (206), Samantha Luce 406 (152), Maddie Sweeney 382.
NORDIC LANES
PINBUSTERS
Team: Rod & Gun 2104, Mark Anderson Realty (739).
Individual: Dede Hanson 524 (200), Julie Leis 518, Crystal Fry 502.
MERCHANTS
Team: Bleachers 3509 (1217).
Individual: Derek Christianson 718 (269), Randy Strangstalen 693, Bob Hundt 666 (257), John Sordahl (276).
WESTBY AREA MEN
Team: Timberland Trophies 3621, East Ridge HOA (1244).
Individual: Dan Stellner 734 (279), Derek Christianson 642, Shawn Larson 636.