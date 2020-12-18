local agate

 Skip to main content
BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

TRI CITY

Team: TJR Improvements 2675, Sports Nut (1002).

Individual: Tiffany Winchester 708 (277), Jeffrey Nelson 653, Gene Phillips 590, John Theisen 565.

TGI FRIDAY

Team: Flash 2924 (1079).

Individual: Kyle Jirsa 729 (279), Randy Blumentritt 702, Brad Schaller 645, Warren Johnson 639.

PLA MOR

CLASSIC

Team: Nicholas J’s No. 1 1439, All Star No. 2 (515).

Individual: Andy Mills 806 (280), Josh Ghelfi 727, Steve Ness 711, Geoff Schewe 709.

KINGS & QUEENS

Team: The Ladies 1857, Hungry Peddler (688).

Individual: Chelsie Kraus 744 (278), Mike Polzin 683, Shawn Larson 669, Kim Freese 656.

TAVERN

Team: Good Fight/B.O.B. 3402 (1206).

Individual: Todd Boettcher 743 (278), Jon Ness 724, Cole O’Heron 653, Lucas Maluski 626, Dennis Butterfield 615.

