local agate

BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
TRI CITY
Team: TJR Improvements 2675, Sports Nut (1002).
Individual: Tiffany Winchester 708 (277), Jeffrey Nelson 653, Gene Phillips 590, John Theisen 565.
TGI FRIDAY
Team: Flash 2924 (1079).
Individual: Kyle Jirsa 729 (279), Randy Blumentritt 702, Brad Schaller 645, Warren Johnson 639.
PLA MOR
CLASSIC
Team: Nicholas J’s No. 1 1439, All Star No. 2 (515).
Individual: Andy Mills 806 (280), Josh Ghelfi 727, Steve Ness 711, Geoff Schewe 709.
KINGS & QUEENS
Team: The Ladies 1857, Hungry Peddler (688).
Individual: Chelsie Kraus 744 (278), Mike Polzin 683, Shawn Larson 669, Kim Freese 656.
TAVERN
Team: Good Fight/B.O.B. 3402 (1206).
Individual: Todd Boettcher 743 (278), Jon Ness 724, Cole O’Heron 653, Lucas Maluski 626, Dennis Butterfield 615.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!