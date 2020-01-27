Local agate
Local agate

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

COULEE

Team: Silverado 3475 (1257).

Individual: Ryan Buisman 708 (275), Joe Franklin 703 (247), Tony Cox 675, Kurt Peterson 669, Chris Wurzel (278).

FRIDAY'S MIXED NUTS

Team: XXX'ed Out 2721, 53 Bar (919).

Individual: Kevin Sosalla 618 (215), Jack Kaminski 581, Josh Ghelfi 581, Barb Manninger 579.

COULEE RISING STARS

Team: Mopowa Bobleh 1918 (686).

Individual: Josh Molling 622 (243), Jacob Mattison 592, Samantha Luce 347 (129), Maddie Sweeney 328.

2 SOME 4 SOME

Team: Better Late Than Never 2430 (856).

Individual: Brad Shea 562, Daron Flynn 562 (246), Shea 517 (237), Jackie Seikert 468.

ODD BALL

Team: Better Late Than Never 1944 (725).

Individual: Jerry Faas 546 (196), Chad Dutton 494, Tammy Dutton 534 (219), Tina Flick 473.

ALL STAR LANES

ROWBOAT

Team: Just One More 2493, Les' Tree Service (959).

Individual: Steve Langer 729, Chris Wurzel 727 (279), Chad Feyen 709, Terry Priebe 697.

PLA-MOR

TAVERN

Team: Midwest Supply 3233, Brownsville Pump (1122).

Individual: Todd Boettcher 699 (248), Dennis Butterfield 638, Colton Boettcher 609, Dick Michalke 603.

SR'S RED PIN

Individual: Al Stellmaker 616 (247), Mike Stellick 588, Myron Gierszewski 542, Rich Pierce 515.

PLA-MOR MERCHANTS

Team: Whoever 2161, Culvers (738).

Individual: Joseph Jensen 685 (278), Seth Bonow 668, Raven Haas 633, Kaylene Hanson 614 (228).

